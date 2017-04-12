Cornell Launches New Bike Share Program, Now Powered by Zagster

ITHACA, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Already recognized for having one of the most bike-friendly campuses in the nation, Cornell University just became even better for bikes by partnering with Zagster to launch an updated and expanded bike share program: Big Red Bikes Bike Share.

The program kicks off with an inaugural ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Kennedy Hall station at 3:15 p.m. (EST), followed by a launch festival on the Arts Quad.

Built in partnership with Zagster, the nation's leader in campus and community bike sharing, the new program builds off the success of Cornell's previous student-run bike share. The new program features 32 cruiser bikes available at five locations around campus for riders to check out for on-demand, local trips. Anyone 18 or older can join the program by purchasing a weekly or annual pass, or simply pay as they ride for $3 per hour. The first hour of every ride is free for pass-holders, with longer rides costing just $3 per hour.

"We are excited to combine the ease and convenience of an automated bike share system with local staffing from Cornell University," said Susan Powell, Active Transportation Coordinator for Transportation Services. "This unique model will increase the accessibility of both bicycling and public transit, while further strengthening the Cornell University bicycle culture."

The program is supported by funding from the student-run organization Big Red Bikes and from Cornell University's Department of Transportation and Mail Services. Big Red Bikes participated in the research and planning that led to the reboot of the preexisting student-run bike share program under the Zagster brand.

"Big Red Bikes planted the flag for bike sharing on campus and proved that if you provide access to bikes, students will ride them," said Venus Dulani and Erin Tau, of Big Red Bikes. "Zagster's turnkey bike share service allows us to revamp, expand and improve our bike share, and it frees Big Red Bikes to focus on program optimization instead of day-to-day operations."

Zagster's unique business model lowers the cost and complexity of bike sharing to Cornell University while providing the entire campus community with a complete, convenient and modular system. Zagster manages all aspects of the bike sharing program -- from bikes and technology, to maintenance and marketing -- ensuring that Cornell University always has the latest software and hardware.

Unlike other programs in which riders must drop off bikes at designated stations for every stop during a reservation, Zagster's program at Cornell University gives users the freedom to ride as long as they want, wherever they want.

Riding the bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Zagster app -- available for iPhone and Android -- or online at http://zagster.com/cornell. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to disengage the ring lock and docking cable at the touch of a button. (Alternatively, riders can obtain unlock codes via text message to use with an on-bike keypad.) A retractable cable mounted to the bike allows the bike to be secured to any fixed object throughout a trip for mid-ride stops. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

The Big Red Bikes Bike Share features the Zagster 8, an award-winning bike known for its practical design, comfortable ride and easy handling. The bike includes a spacious basket that's perfect for carrying groceries, takeout or personal belongings. Because rider safety is a priority, every bike includes automatically powered lights, a bell and full reflectors.

About Zagster

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Zagster is the largest and fastest-growing bike share provider in the United States. Zagster works directly with over 140 communities across North America to make scalable bike sharing programs available in areas where traditional bike share providers can't reach. The company's goal: To make the bike the most loved form of transportation.

More information about Zagster and its programs can be found at www.zagster.com

About Big Red Bikes

Big Red Bikes is a student-run, non-profit organization providing bike share service to the Cornell community. Students working in Big Red Bikes have the unique chance to impact Cornell's campus as part of an innovative business practicing social entrepreneurship. The organization is made up of undergraduate students studying Business, Engineering, Urban Planning and much more.

This interdisciplinary team works with the campus administration and student groups to serve nearly 3000 members of the Cornell Community while working to expand and improve bike infrastructure and services.

More information about Big Red Bikes can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CornellBigRedBikes.