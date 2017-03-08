Cornerstone Communications Ltd. Launches New Website

Public Relations and Marketing Agency Showcases its Core Competencies and Creativity

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Cornerstone Communications, Ltd. announces the launch of their newly-designed website. Led by CEO Marsha Palanci, Cornerstone Communications is a full-service, boutique public relations agency specializing in wine, spirits, and culinary lifestyle clients. Cornerstone's 25th anniversary provided the perfect occasion to give the website a brand new look.

Featuring a fresh, user-friendly design created by Brand Robertson, Cornerstone's new website makes it a breeze for viewers to discover the agency's capabilities and client portfolio, read case studies and get a glimpse into the team's personality. "Our new website solidifies our status as industry leaders in creative communications, while showcasing our comprehensive range of services," says Ms. Palanci.

Look under the "Experience" tab on the new website to explore case studies of Cornerstone's compelling initiatives for clients such as Rías Baixas Albariño, Alto Adige Wines, and the Winebow Group's annual Women in Wine Leadership Symposium. According to Ms. Palanci, the case studies, "demonstrate Cornerstone's authority as engaging storytellers and brand-builders, and how we provide maximum return on our clients' investment in publicity."

Check out Cornerstone's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages for current food and wine industry news, as well as the latest agency happenings. Follow the team's epicurean adventures in New York City and beyond; social media handles are listed in each team member's bio.

Cornerstone Communications, a New York-based, multi-generational agency, provides clients with customized public relations and integrated marketing campaigns that consistently exceed expectations. Cornerstone's partnership with Charles Communications, based in San Francisco, means a presence on both coasts and an in-depth understanding of each market on the ground level. For more details on Cornerstone's strategic public relations and marketing services, visit www.cornerstonepr.com.