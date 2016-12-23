Cornerstone Enters into New Investor Relations Agreements

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE:CGP)(FRANKFURT:GWN)(BERLIN:GWN)(OTCBB:CTNXF) announces that it has entered into an agreement with two parties to provide investor relations services as follows:

1. By agreement dated January 1, 2017, Cornerstone agreed to retain Raymond M. Mullaney to provide communication services on behalf of the Company in Northeastern United States, which services will include communication of news releases and information about Cornerstone on Mr. Mullaney's web sites www.BostonMining.com and www.ThePerfectTrade.com, and assisting Cornerstone at PR roadshows across the northeastern United States. As consideration for these services, the Company agreed to pay to Mr. Mullaney a monthly retainer of US$1,000 and to grant him a stock option to purchase up to 200,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.16 per share, for a term of 18 months from the date of grant. 2. By agreement dated January 1, 2017 Cornerstone agreed to retain M13 Communications Financièrs Inc. ("M13") to provide communication services on behalf of the Company in Eastern Canada, which services include, but are not limited to, communication of all news releases and information on the Company, including technical notes, posting on Twitter and Facebook, and assisting the Company at PR roadshows across 14 cities in Canada. As consideration for these services, the Company agreed to pay to MI3 a monthly retainer of C$1,500 and to grant a stock option to purchase up to 250,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.16 per share, for a term of 18 months from the date of grant.

The stock options granted to both Raymond M. Mullaney and M13 are subject to vesting provisions whereby 25% shall vest three months from the date of grant, with an additional 25% vesting every three months thereafter.

The terms of the agreements with both Raymond M. Mullaney and M13 are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Raymond M. Mullaney is based in North Kingstown, RI. Ray is a business, financial and economic analyst, a writer and a public speaker. Ray owned an NASD member firm for over a decade and has owned and been a partner in two registered investment advisory firms. He began investing in mining companies in the late 1970s, and has been a shareholder of Cornerstone for over a decade. Ray has raised capital for private placements for several dozen junior mining companies. He has served on boards of directors for over a dozen public, private and non-profit organizations, including 9 Canadian junior mining companies.

MI3 Communications Financièrs Inc., based in Montreal, is a new-age financial communications company geared for today's fast-paced global economy. MI3 specializes in market awareness and market intelligence for Canadian public companies. During the last ten years MI3 has worked with over 185 small, mid-tier and large companies with projects all over the world.

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, and a proven ability to identify, acquire and advance properties of merit. The company's business model is based on generating exploration projects whose subsequent development is funded primarily through partnerships.

Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter.

Cautionary Notice:

