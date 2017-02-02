Cornerstone Information Systems exhibiting and speaking at Travel Technology Europe 2017

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Cornerstone™ Information Systems (CIS), a global leader in innovative technology solutions for travel companies, will be speaking and exhibiting at The Travel Technology Europe Show 2017 (TTE 2017). The event takes place February 22nd-23rd, at Olympia in London, UK and is expected to attract more than 6000 Travel & Tourism professionals and suppliers from around the globe. Cornerstone will also be hosting a Cocktails and Canapés reception at a nearby upscale gastropub.

The company's CEO, Mat Orrego will be presenting at a session titled, 'Using the Cloud in Travel,' designed to help organizations explore how to build cost-effective architecture in the cloud including the licensing and delivery models that can optimize savings. The interactive session, which begins at 10 AM on Thursday, February 23rd, will be moderated by Glenn Watson, Business Solutions Manager of the Advantage Focus Partnership. Other expert panelists include Brian Mebourne, Senior VP of Technology, Open Destinations, and Alex Bainbridge, founder, and CEO, The Spontaneous Travel Company.

At the event, Cornerstone plans to showcase TravelOptix™ -- a next-level analytics platform that allows TMCs to customize their own visualizations, data sources, and viewing device to uncover insights that help drive value internally and externally. The intuitive platform enables TMCs to optimize their business as well as regulate their policies and spend using rich dashboards, simple menus, and interactive analytics. Cornerstone will also be demonstrating its entire award-winning enterprise suite of business automation solutions that enhance travel from every touch point at booth #T81.

Said Mat Orrego, "TTE comes at a time when TMCs are thinking about how best to invest their resources to remain competitive and profitable. With the focus for 2017 likely to remain firmly on leveraging technology to optimize travel experiences and the bottom line, we are looking forward to sharing how our innovative solutions can help them drive customer engagement, productivity, and performance."

To pre-book a demonstration with a Cornerstone expert contact ask@ciswired.com or call +1 812 330-4361 in USA/North America and +44 33 0808-0139 in UK/Europe.

For more details on the Cocktails and Canapés reception and to register, click here.

For additional information, visit ciswired.com.

About Cornerstone Information Systems

Cornerstone™ Information Systems is a global technology and services provider that has a unique domain knowledge in the travel industry, from how travel is operationalized to how information is managed. With a foundation in automation, we design, build, and deliver technology for travel companies and corporate buyers. We help our partners manage their process and information, to drive better decision making. Cornerstone has a single focus on travel data from the management of the reservation to the creation and presentation of information. The result is higher quality customer service and more nimble operational responsiveness at a lower cost with fewer resources yielding higher profit. We are people-centric, service-focused, and technology driven.

Companies managing more than $25 billion in travel spend annually trust Cornerstone to help them proactively lower the costs of travel management and drive revenues through travel optimization. Founded in 1992, Cornerstone Information Systems is a privately held company headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana with customers in more than 50 countries. To learn more, visit ciswired.com

Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of Cornerstone Information Systems Inc. or an affiliate thereof.

