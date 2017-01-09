Coro Mining Announces the Appointment of Naomi Nemeth to the Role of Vice President, Communications

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp. ("Coro" or the "Company") (TSX:COP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Naomi Nemeth to the newly-created role of Vice President, Communication effective January 9, 2017. Ms. Nemeth will be responsible for creating and executing a comprehensive communications program, for communicating with both institutional and retail investors globally and for all corporate marketing efforts. Ms. Nemeth's initial objective will be to create greater awareness of Coro's plans and objectives with the global investment community, with an emphasis on highlighting the progress of Coro's Chilean copper assets, Marimaca and SCM Berta. Ms. Nemeth will be located in Toronto, Canada.

Naomi Nemeth is an accomplished corporate communications and investor relations professional with more than 25 years' experience across several industry sectors. Focused on the mining industry for the past twelve years, Ms. Nemeth has worked with companies such as Banro Corporation (gold mining in the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Sandspring Resources (gold development in Guyana), Desert Sun Mining (acquired by Yamana Gold), Wolfden Resources (acquired by Zinifex), African Copper, and Continental Gold. In addition, Ms. Nemeth has held senior investor relations and communications roles within the pharmaceutical industry (Biovail, MDS, Glaxo) and the financial services sector (Clarica, Manulife) over the course of her career. Ms. Nemeth began her career as an exploration geologist with Inco working in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Ontario and has an undergraduate degree in geology and biology from Brock University, and a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Western Ontario.

"We welcome Naomi to the Coro Mining team and look forward to her contribution as we continue to advance our Marimaca development project and increase copper production at our SCM Berta operations commented CEO Alan Stephens.

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation of "Coro type" deposits. These are defined as projects at whatever stage of development, that are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, which have low permitting risk, and which have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. Our preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where we will seek to minimise capital investment rather than maximise NPV, where we will prioritise profitability over production rate, and finally, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to our market capitalization. The Company's assets include its 65% interest in SCM Berta including the Berta and Salvadora deposits; the Marimaca development project; the Planta Prat project; the Llancahue prospect; and a royalty on the San Jorge copper-gold project located in Argentina.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information, include but are not limited to production estimates. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are beyond Coro's ability to predict or control and may cause Coro's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the operation of the Nora Plant, copper price volatility, and changes in debt and equity markets. Such forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.