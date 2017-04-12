Corporate Housing Leader Furnished Quarters Experiences Major Growth

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Furnished Quarters, the leading provider of temporary furnished apartments in the Northeastern United States and beyond, is growing its core portfolio with new buildings and additional apartments. Areas of expansion include Connecticut, Brooklyn, Boston, Cambridge and Manhattan.

Stamford, Connecticut has experienced a 40% growth in apartments to accommodate increased corporate client demand. New Connecticut buildings include Element One and Village at Stamford Apartments.

Brooklyn, non-existent in the Furnished Quarters portfolio a year ago, is the fastest growth area for the company. With the addition of a fourth building at 180 Montague Street, Furnished Quarters now has stunning accommodations in Brooklyn Heights, Williamsburg, and Downtown Brooklyn. Each Brooklyn neighborhood is a quick commute to Manhattan and offers a unique style from family-friendly to hipster cool. Restaurants, shopping, and an art and music scene abound in this borough which is often more requested than Manhattan for temporary stays.

The Greater Boston Area, at near full occupancy, is opening up availability with apartment set-ups in Cambridge at Kendall Square and an expansion into the newly popular Seaport District. This special part of the city now boasts everything from an assortment of retail to green spaces and waterways. Fitness Centers Equinox and Reebok, as well as an impressive list of restaurants including Aceituna Grill, Better Bagels, by CHLOE, Yo! Sushi and Mastro's Steakhouse are all scheduled to open in the Seaport by fall.

New York City, home base for Furnished Quarters' sales and marketing, added 101W15, a sleek, modern Chelsea residential building to its Manhattan corporate housing inventory.

"We definitely are seeing a rise in corporate housing reservations now that the election is behind us and we are entering spring," notes Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. "It's exciting to see new neighborhoods in our locales become the most requested for short-term stays."

Furnished Quarters provides stylish, fully equipped temporary furnished apartments, both nationally and globally. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of short-term housing in the Northeastern United States, with a focus on New York City and Boston.

