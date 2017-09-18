Corporate Partner David Gershon Joins Sheppard Mullin San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - David J. Gershon has joined the San Francisco office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the firm's Corporate practice group. Gershon joins from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP.

Gershon's practice focuses on the representation of financial institutions in securities and general corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities law compliance, SEC reporting, securities offerings and corporate governance. In addition, he represents technology companies, underwriters and private equity funds in these matters. His corporate finance experience includes private placements, public offerings, PIPE transactions and at-the-market offerings. He also advises clients regarding bank regulatory matters, such as acquisition and control issues, holding company issues, nonbanking activities, the organization of de novo banks and supervision and enforcement matters. He represents underwriters in equity offerings and private equity funds in their investment transactions.

In addition to private practice, Gershon served as general counsel of a NASDAQ-listed semiconductor company and its successor, a consumer electronics developer. He also served as the general counsel of a venture-backed software developer. As general counsel, David regularly advised executives and board members on a broad range of legal issues.

"David brings substantial financial services expertise. He adds depth to our community and regional bank practice, complements our public company practice and expands our corporate capabilities in the Bay Area," said Guy N. Halgren, chairman of Sheppard Mullin.

"I am excited to join Sheppard Mullin and specifically to rejoin Josh Dean and Tom Reddy, who I practiced with previously. The firm has a stellar Corporate practice group and a renowned Banking and Finance practice, both of which dovetail well with my practice and the services that I deliver to clients," commented Gershon.

Gershon received a LL.M. from Boston University School of Law in 1994, a J.D. from Loyola law School in 1992 and a B.A. from University of California, Los Angeles in 1988.

Sheppard Mullin has 95 attorneys based in its San Francisco office. The firm's Corporate practice group includes 180 attorneys firm wide.

