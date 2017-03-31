CORRECTION - Anglo Pacific Group PLC Final Dividend and Director Dealings Location

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY)

Correction

The following amendments have been made to the "Final Dividend and Directors' Share Dealings in Company" announcement released on 31 March 2017 at 07:00.

The Company is confirming:

a final dividend for year ended December 31, 2016 of 3.00p per share (total dividend for 2016 of 6.00p per share); and

a payment date of the final dividend for 2016 being August 9, 2017, payable to all shareholders on the register of members on June 30, 2017.

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Correction: Final Dividend and Directors' Share Dealings in Company

As announced on March 30, 2017, Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY) is proposing a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2016 of 3.00p per share. This combined with the 2016 interim dividend of 3.00p per share, equates to total dividends for 2016 of 6.00p per share. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM.

The Company proposes to pay the final dividend for 2016 on August 9, 2017, payable to all shareholders on the register of members on June 30, 2017. The Company's shares will be quoted ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange on June 29, 2017, and the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 28, 2017.

Directors' Share Dealings

The Company has received notification today of the following transactions by Mr. Michael Blyth, Chairman and Mr. Patrick Meier, Non-Executive Director and by connected persons of Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Blyth acquired 5,090 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 114.9p per Share. Mr. Meier acquired 12,560 Shares at a price of 116p per Share. Further, Mr. Treger acquired 10,000 Shares via his pension fund at a price of 116p per Share. The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2521B_1-2017-3-31.pdf