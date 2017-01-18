CORRECTION - Apica Announces Carmen Carey as New CEO at Apica

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - In the news release, "Apica Announces Carmen Carey as New CEO at Apica" issued earlier today by Apica, we are advised by the company that the image caption should read "Carmen Carey, Apica CEO" instead of "Carmen Cary, Apica CEO." Complete corrected text follows.

Apica Announces Carmen Carey as New CEO at Apica

Apica targets new markets for growth and expansion in 2017

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- January 18, 2017 -- Apica, a leading provider of performance-as-a service solutions, has named Carmen Carey as CEO to support its strategy and rapid global expansion. Carey, who brings a wealth of experience in taking companies through high-growth periods, will build on the successes of Founder and CEO Sven Hammar who moves into the Chief Strategy Officer role at the company.

Carey is an experienced technology executive whose career to date encompasses leadership roles as an executive in fast growing global technology companies. She was most recently CEO of Big Data Partnership (acquired by Teradata in 2016) and previously COO of MetaPack, CEO of ControlCircle and COO of MessageLabs.

"I am excited to welcome Carmen to Apica as our Chief Executive Officer. Her deep industry experience and passion will lead Apica through the next phase of customer-focused innovation and global expansion," said Sven Hammar, Founder and newly appointed CSO at Apica. "As an industry veteran, she brings an abundance of domain experience in leading companies focused on scaling the business."

Carey joins Apica to build on the company's continuing momentum as the performance-as-a service industry is responding to the rapidly evolving Internet economy and need for organizations to adopt aggressive digital agendas requiring them to deliver solutions faster while also maintaining the highest levels of quality.

"This is a pivotal time for Apica as performance-as-a-service solutions are now an integral ingredient to ensure the successful delivery of mission critical services and applications. Many businesses today are realizing the need for rapid digital transformation and differentiation, and quality, customer experience and speed-to-market are all critical success factors that Apica's comprehensive testing and monitoring platform supports," says Carey. "I am thrilled to be joining Apica at such an exciting time in the market and look forward to working with the team to drive our growth and expansion plans as we look to deliver value to an increasing portfolio of enterprise customers."

To underpin Apica's global expansion plans, Carey will be based in the company's New York office.

