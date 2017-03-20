CORRECTION - Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates Connects to GaHIN

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - In the news release, "Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates Connects to GaHIN," issued earlier today by GaHIN, we are advised by the company that in the second paragraph, the quotation should be attributed to Dr. Steven Morris, Managing Partner of AGA. Complete corrected text follows.

Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates Connects to GaHIN

Joining statewide HIE will boost practice connectivity and enhance care coordination

ATLANTA, GA -- March 20, 2017 -- Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates (AGA), one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the country, has connected with the Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), the statewide health information exchange (HIE) that facilitates the secure exchange of patient health information among hospitals, physicians, clinicians and other members of the medical community.

"Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates is committed to delivering high-quality care in a professional and caring environment to improve the health and well-being of our patients," said Dr. Steven Morris, Managing Partner of AGA. "By connecting with GaHIN, we expect to further this commitment by exchanging information more efficiently with referring physicians and providing our doctors with the patient information they need at the point of care."

AGA is now live with GaHIN's Georgia ConnectedCare product, which features a robust patient search functionality that lets providers quickly access patient health data from hospitals, physician practices, state health systems and more. This includes records such as medical history, previous diagnoses, lab tests, medications and allergies. Additionally, GaHIN provides access to Medicaid health, dental and pharmacy information managed by the Georgia Department of Community Health.

"We are pleased to welcome Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, one of the nation's leading practices, to GaHIN," said Denise Hines, executive director of GaHIN. "This connection helps facilitate the seamless and secure exchange of patient health information with Georgia's health systems, hospitals and physicians. This delivers substantial benefits for patients, referring physicians and the AGA practice."

Established in 2009, GaHIN has successfully connected members consisting of state and regional HIEs, hospital systems, physician groups and individual practitioners. The Georgia network currently has more than 23 million demographic patient records accessible to providers. GaHIN is connected to the national eHealth Exchange and is also a member of DirectTrust, which enables its members to securely exchange information nationally with other providers who are using Direct.

About Georgia Health Information Network

Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a healthier Georgia by facilitating the use and secure exchange of electronic health information so providers have the information they need at the point of care. The result is improved quality of care, better health outcomes and reductions in cost. GaHIN's two products, GeorgiaDirect (powered by Medicity) and Georgia ConnectedCare (powered by Truven Health Analytics) connect providers statewide and nationally and are free for credentialed, authorized Georgia users. www.gahin.org

About Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates

Established in 1976, AGA is one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the country dedicated to the evaluation and treatment of both digestive and liver diseases, as well as colon cancer. AGA's board certified gastroenterologists see patients at more than 50 offices and endoscopy centers throughout metro Atlanta and North Georgia. The practice offers specialized care for adult patients through several distinct groups, including the Center for Advanced GI Therapeutics and The Liver Center, and also provides imaging and infusion services as well as nutrition counseling. In 2014, AGA opened its Pediatric and Adolescent Division, and today, two board certified pediatric gastroenterologists see patients in multiple locations. www.atlantagastro.com