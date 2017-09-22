CORRECTION - C&W Announces Partial Restoration of Mobile Network in Dominica:

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - In the news release, "C&W Announces Partial Restoration of Mobile Network in Dominica:" issued Thursday, September 21, 2017 by Cable & Wireless Communications, we are advised by the company the second sentence of the first paragraph should read "The island's infrastructure, including its communications networks, suffered significant impact from Category 5 Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Dominica on Monday night." rather than "The island's infrastructure, including its communications networks, suffered significant impact from Category 5 Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Dominica on Wednesday night." as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

C&W Announces Partial Restoration of Mobile Network in Dominica:

Dominicans at home and abroad re-connect for the first time since the passage of Hurricane Maria

MIAMI, FL -- September 21, 2017 -- Caribbean telecoms leader Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W) today announced that it has begun the successful restoration of mobile services to Dominica. The island's infrastructure, including its communications networks, suffered significant impact from Category 5 Hurricane Maria, which made landfall in Dominica on Monday night. The Company also announced the extension of free credit to help mobile customers communicate with family and friends.

As the devastating winds of Hurricane Maria died down, there was little or no news coming from the island of Dominica to allay the fears of families and friends overseas. Today's announcement by C&W on the partial restoration of its mobile network means for the first time many concerned families and friends will be able to check on their loved ones in Dominica.

John Reid, C&W's CEO, said, "I'm hugely proud of our employees who have worked night and day to begin to bring our mobile network back online. While the situation on the ground in Dominica is grave, the passion of our employees to restore our mobile services enabling critical communications, as well as helping the broader relief efforts, has been truly inspiring."

Customers with access to internet are asked to monitor social media and to listen to local radio stations that are currently on air for important updates on the progress of restoration efforts in the various communities and additional services that Flow will be able to provide once its store re-opens.

The Company's restoration efforts follow on the heels of its establishment of an engineering hub in Antigua designed to accelerate the restoration of impacted networks from this year's highly active hurricane season.

The company has also launched its C&W Charitable Foundation with an initial donation of US$500K to help with the Hurricane relief efforts across the region and a Regional Text-to-Donate Campaign to raise additional funds.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries.

C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network -- the most extensive in the region.

