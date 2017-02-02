CORRECTION - Calgary Tech Company Reaches the Top Levels in SaaS

Leankor Launches New Order-to-Cash Solution

Leankor Launches New Order-to-Cash Solution

CALGARY, AB -- February 2, 2017 -- Leankor closes over $1 Million during latest round of funding.

Consumers today demand convenience and speed while running their businesses, a new agile work management solution was required. Leankor answered that call with a modern, visual workflow and project management solution built on the Salesforce App Cloud.

Workflow management and business collaboration is seen as the future of business growth in the hi-tech world. Businesses can and should be using a single solution to manage all work, collaborate on that work and have the visibility to make critical decisions that affect a company's bottom line at all levels.

Leankor is releasing their latest version that includes powerful features such as Resource Scheduling and Utilization, Executive Portfolio View, a work list view for easy updating and collaborating on one's own work, as well as adding many features to the already powerful Kanban Boards and Project Gantt Views.

"We set out to raise a small amount and ended up being 100% oversubscribed on the round. It was great to see both new and existing investors participate as well."

Emilio Bernabei, Founder & CEO

While quickly gaining interest from major enterprise level companies as clients, Leankor's current clients already include; Google, Capital One, Danaher and Sanofi Pharmaceuticals. They are using this solution to; identify and solve workflow problems faster, respond to clients quicker and provide transparency through company departments resulting in; increased efficiency, staff satisfaction and increased revenue.

"I am really excited to be working with the Leankor founders and their amazing team. We are truly building a scalable SaaS business in a hyper growth, business collaboration market with marquee customers."

James Lochrie, Founder of Wave Accounting and Leankor Advisor

About Leankor

Leankor is a visual workflow and project management solution company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Founded by Emilio Bernabei and Tony Meibock, entrepreneurs through and through, Leankor believes workflow and project management should never be separated - they're two sides of the same coin. With Leankor, you can organize workflows, manage projects, mobilize teams and track progress throughout your organization with one simple app that is 100% native on the Salesforce platform.

