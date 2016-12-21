CORRECTION - College Hunks expands its presence in the Virginia Beach, VA, area

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - December 21, 2016) - In the news release, "College Hunks expands its presence in the Virginia Beach, VA, area," issued Thursday, December 15, 2016 by College Hunks Hauling Junk, we are advised by the company that the name of the franchisee should read "Parke Atkinson" or "Atkinson" in all instances rather than "Parke Davidson" or "Davidson" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

College Hunks expands its presence in the Virginia Beach, VA, area

Large Virginia Beach area will provide opportunities for moving and junk removal operations to quickly build a solid customer base

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -- December 15, 2016 -- College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving -- which has been featured on Blue Collar Millionaire, Shark Tank and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence to the Virginia Beach area. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups and more. Franchisees Thomas Bakke and Parke Atkinson opened their franchise at 4904 Rutherford Rd., Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. They can be reached at (757) 255-5138 or online at https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/va/hampton-roads/.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving is a national moving and junk removal company and an established, award-winning franchise business.

We are the only nationwide moving company that offers full-service residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups and moving labor services across the United States and Canada.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving awarded Bakke and Atkinson the rights to the franchise in Virginia Beach.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'move the world' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of clients and employees. Bakke and Atkinson share our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving of Virginia Beach is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (757) 255-5138 or online at https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/va/hampton-roads/.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

