CORRECTION - Distil Networks Significantly Increases Website Performance and Security with Enhanced CDN

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 29, 2017) - In the news release, "Distil Networks Significantly Increases Website Performance and Security with Enhanced CDN," issued Thursday, September 28 by Distil Networks, we are advised by the company that the subheadline should read "New Distil Secure CDN Now Includes 25 PoPs, 36 Terabits of Capacity and DDoS Protection" rather than "New Distil Secure CDN Now Includes 25 PoPs, 36 Terabytes of Capacity and DDoS Protection" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Distil Networks Significantly Increases Website Performance and Security with Enhanced CDN

New Distil Secure CDN Now Includes 25 PoPs, 36 Terabits of Capacity and DDoS Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- September 28, 2017 -- Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, today announced massive upgrades to its Content Delivery Network (CDN), which will protect customers against volumetric DDoS attacks, while dramatically increasing overall website performance. Customers can now deploy the Distil Bot Defense Platform on the Distil Secure CDN in minutes, offloading server strain to 25 global locations, and gaining enterprise-grade DDoS protection at no extra cost.

"We understand that faster websites lead to improved SEO, increased conversion rates and happier users, which is why we are committed to providing a superior CDN to our global customer base," said Rami Essaid, CEO and co-founder of Distil Networks. "The Distil Secure CDN continues to be the fastest method for deploying our world-class bot defense platform, and now includes improved content acceleration and volumetric DDoS protection, all for one price."

With a quick DNS change, customers can deploy Distil Bot Defense to deliver accurate protection from web scraping, account takeover, online fraud, spam, API abuse, skewed analytics, downtime and digital ad fraud. In addition, increased scalability allows users to offload heavy parts of their websites onto Distil's 25 global servers, which meet PCI compliance standards.

What's included inside the Distil Secure CDN:

Accelerated Content Delivery - World-class content delivery network (CDN) with lightning fast performance that provides an efficient and reliable user experience to websites globally

- World-class content delivery network (CDN) with lightning fast performance that provides an efficient and reliable user experience to websites globally DDoS Protection - Always on enterprise-grade volumetric DDoS protection, which includes automated DDoS technology, a 24/7 anti-DDoS emergency response team, origin cloaking and HTTP rate limiting

- Always on enterprise-grade volumetric DDoS protection, which includes automated DDoS technology, a 24/7 anti-DDoS emergency response team, origin cloaking and HTTP rate limiting Distil Bot Defense Platform - Industry-leading bot defense that protects all inroads - website, mobile, and API

Features of the Content Delivery Network include:

Patented Smart Self-Healing Network - Designed to automate network failovers instantly by allowing edge servers to perform self-diagnostics and execute self-healing without human intervention

- Designed to automate network failovers instantly by allowing edge servers to perform self-diagnostics and execute self-healing without human intervention 3,000+ Global Interconnections - Interconnects with carriers and ISPs to expand global footprint and ensure content delivery with minimal latency

- Interconnects with carriers and ISPs to expand global footprint and ensure content delivery with minimal latency Global Anycast-based Routing - Provides a more efficient, accurate way to locate users and deliver content from the best edge server, ensuring optimal user experience

- Provides a more efficient, accurate way to locate users and deliver content from the best edge server, ensuring optimal user experience Super PoP Architecture - Designed for today's internet topology for improved performance with superior server-to-delivery ratio and over 95 percent cache-hit ratio

- Designed for today's internet topology for improved performance with superior server-to-delivery ratio and over 95 percent cache-hit ratio Horizontally Scalable PoP Architecture - Linear and horizontal scaling with edge cloud clusters and proprietary L7 load balancing to allow for greater scalability

- Linear and horizontal scaling with edge cloud clusters and proprietary L7 load balancing to allow for greater scalability Centralized Distribution Topology - Topology that places massive computing power and high-bandwidth capacity at centralized locations to deliver more from cache within a smaller footprint to achieve the best server-to-delivery ratio

- Topology that places massive computing power and high-bandwidth capacity at centralized locations to deliver more from cache within a smaller footprint to achieve the best server-to-delivery ratio Fault-tolerant Design - Technology, combined with centralized architecture, established to tolerate disk, server, rack or datacenture failure without user impact

Features of DDoS Protection include:

Automated DDoS Technology - Intelligent real-time monitoring algorithms automatically identify and mitigate malicious activity; massive capacity absorbs even the largest attacks

- Intelligent real-time monitoring algorithms automatically identify and mitigate malicious activity; massive capacity absorbs even the largest attacks 24/7 Anti-DDoS Emergency Response Team - Mitigates 99 percent of attacks within 60 seconds of identification

- Mitigates 99 percent of attacks within 60 seconds of identification Origin Cloaking - Defends website origin even if other layers of security are bypassed

- Defends website origin even if other layers of security are bypassed HTTP Rate Limiting - Protection from HTTP flood attacks with granular HTTP Rate Limiting

"Turning to Distil Secure CDN was an easy decision that has allowed us to increase site speed by 40 percent," said Antoine Zammit, VP of Technology at iCruise.com. "With new capabilities that include volumetric DDoS protection, we are confident that Distil's comprehensive coverage will keep our website, mobile app and APIs up and running with ease, while providing the accurate bad bot protection that we have grown to rely on."

To learn more about the Distil Secure CDN, please visit the Distil Secure CDN product page: https://www.distilnetworks.com/distil-secure-content-delivery-network-with-ddos/

Or attend one of our upcoming webinars:

Tnooz Tlearn Workshop - Don't Let Bad Bots Deflate Your Conversion Rates and Brand: http://ds.tl/wmph_webinar iCruise.com's field guide for increasing site speed by 40 percent, and leads by 100 percent YoY



451 Research - The Website Resiliency Imperative: http://info.distilnetworks.com/the-website-resiliency-imperative-webinar Resiliency architectures for cloud-optimized and cloud native applications



About Distil Networks

Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, protects your website, mobile app, and APIs from automated cybersecurity threats without affecting the flow of business-critical traffic. Distil defends against web scraping, account takeover, transaction fraud, denial of service, competitive data mining, unauthorized vulnerability scans, spam, click fraud, and web and mobile API abuse. Only Distil's unique, holistic approach combines a superior technology platform, human expertise, and vigilant and dedicated support -- delivering protection that's as sophisticated and adaptable as the threat itself. Get complete visibility and control over human, good bot, and bad bot traffic, and rest easy knowing that the world's best bot hunters have got your back.

For more information on Distil, visit https://www.distilnetworks.com/block-bot-detection/ or follow @DISTIL on Twitter.