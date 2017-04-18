CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Federal and Provincial Governments Announce Funding for New Rental Housing Project in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with Camponi Housing Corporation, announced funding for a new rental housing project for low- to moderate-income individuals and families in Saskatoon.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, made the announcement today.

The project is owned by Camponi Housing Corporation, which works in partnership with SaskNative Rentals Inc. and La Maison Mamawe-Atosketak Inc. This partnership works towards providing safe, adequate and affordable housing for Aboriginal people in Saskatoon.





Two of the units are located at 3549 Diefenbaker Drive in Saskatoon. The upper three-bedroom unit size is 832 square feet (77.3 square metres) and the lower two bedroom unit is 574 square feet (53.3 square metres). The remaining two units are located at 25 Nicholson Place. The upper three-bedroom unit is 1,119 square feet (103.96 square metres) and the lower two-bedroom unit is 720 square feet (66.9 square metres).





The federal and provincial governments, through CMHC and Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, are jointly contributing $80,000 towards two of the four units through the Capital Rent Subsidy under the Canada-Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing (2014-2019) Agreement.





Camponi Housing Corporation contributed about $750,000 to the project.



"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in this project in Saskatoon. These new units are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who will call them home." - Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"We are pleased to have been a part of this project to support Saskatoon individuals and families in greatest housing need. Together with the Government of Canada and Camponi Housing Corporation, we are making a difference and helping people achieve strength and stability beginning with safe, quality and affordable housing."- Honourable Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"Camponi Housing Corporation is aware of the crisis facing Aboriginal peoples, the attendant social problems and the need to provide supports that will meaningfully improve the health and well-being of our tenants. The provision of safe, adequate, supportive and affordable housing is essential to the overall community well-being and impacts on every individual living within Saskatoon. Joint initiatives like this one benefit all families within the City of Saskatoon."

- Angela Bishop, Chair, Camponi Housing Corporation

CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC's operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca or follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn or Facebook.





In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $727 million to develop or repair more than 15,300 housing units across our province.



