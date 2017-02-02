News Room
February 02, 2017 15:31 ET

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: Government of Canada to make announcement in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and the economy

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 10:06 am ET

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement will make an important announcement supporting the Canadian Armed Forces and the local economy.

Date: February 3, 2017
Time: 12:30 PM EST
Location: Magellan Aerospace Corporation
3160 Derry Road East
Mississauga, ON

Contact Information

  • Annie Trepanier
    Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote
    819-997-5421

    Media Relations
    Public Services and Procurement Canada
    819-420-5501
    media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

