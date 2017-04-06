News Room
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Government of Canada

Government of Canada
Government of Ontario

Government of Ontario

April 06, 2017 18:15 ET

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make an Announcement Related to Nelson House

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 15:38 ET. The contact information has changed.

The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement related to Nelson House.

The media are invited to join Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament for Ottawa West--Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Honorable Helena Jaczek, Ministry of Community and Social Services, and councilors for the Region of Nepean.

Date: April 7, 2017
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Ben Franklin Place
Meeting Room 1A
101 Centrepointe Drive
Ottawa, ON

Contact Information

News Room
 