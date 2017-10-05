News Room
October 05, 2017 18:48 ET

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to address convention of Canada's largest labour union

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was issued today at 2:10 PM ET. The time of the event has changed.

Newly-elected NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will address the convention of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Toronto, on Friday, October 6.

WHAT: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will address the convention and hold a media availability.
WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
222 Bremner Boulevard
South Building, Convention Hall D & E
WHEN: Friday, October 6
10:30 AM - Speech
11:15 AM - Media Availability

Media are requested to register with CUPE Media Relations before 10:15 AM in Room 715. Registration is required in order to enter the convention hall.

Online livestream available at: https://cupe.ca/event/cupe-national-convention-2017

CUPE is Canada's largest trade union, representing over 650,000 workers in every province, in sectors including health care, municipal services, education, social services, energy, transportation, libraries, emergency services, communications, child care, and more.

