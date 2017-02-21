News Room
February 21, 2017 16:35 ET

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: Technical briefing on Phoenix focused on tax preparation

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) - Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on Phoenix that will focus on tax preparation for public servants. Another update on Phoenix will be provided on March 8, 2017 regarding pay processing and service standards.

Date: February 22, 2017
Time: 11 a.m. (EST)
Location: National Press Theatre
150 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario

Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

Notes to editor / news director:

  • Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must register with Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations Office at 819-420-5501.

The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration.

  • Cameras are permitted.

