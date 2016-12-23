CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Media Advisory: Ten dogs rescued from Yulin dog meat festival arriving in Ottawa

Animals who escaped horrific fate set to find forever homes in Canada

Humane Society International/Canada is transporting 10 dogs, rescued from the cruel dog meat trade in China, to Ottawa where they will be sheltered by BARK, an all-breed, no-kill rescue organization. Ottawa media outlets are invited film and photograph the dogs as well as interview animal rescue and welfare experts on site.

WHO: HSI/Canada rescue workers and companion animal experts, and representatives from BARK Rescue.

WHAT: Media availability for dogs arriving in Ottawa. Animal rescue experts will be on-hand to answer questions.

WHERE: 117 Whitetail Drive, Ottawa Ontario.

WHEN: Friday December 23, 4 p.m. EST.

Please click here to download photos and video of the dogs

Established in September 2001, the Bytown Association for Rescued Kanines (BARK) is an all breed "no kill" rescue organization based in Ottawa. BARK is a registered charity comprised primarily of dedicated and experienced volunteers.

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International, which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the Web at www.hsicanada.ca