CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Minister Duclos will make an announcement related to Budget 2017

April 04, 2017 13:14 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) -
This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 11:43 ET. The headline was changed.
The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will highlight Budget 2017 measures to support affordable housing in Canada.
Emilie GauduchonPress SecretaryOffice of Minister Duclos819-654-5546emilie.gauduchon@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.caWilbur McLeanCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation416-218-3331wmclean@cmhc-schl.gc.ca
