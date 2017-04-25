CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/Pizza Pizza Joins Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer as Presenting Sponsor, Says "Game On" to Cancer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) -

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation welcomes Pizza Pizza as its new presenting sponsor for Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer through 2019. Pizza Pizza's commitment supports the Foundation's vision to Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime and ensures Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer will continue to break records and drive impact to support Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Since its launch in 2011, Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer has raised more than $16 million for cancer research at The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world. The event established two official Guinness World Records in 2015 and subsequently broke them in 2016, officially making it the largest road hockey fundraising event in the world. Talk about a game changer in the fight to end cancer!

"We cannot accomplish the amazing cancer care initiatives happening at The Princess Margaret without the support of great corporate citizens like Pizza Pizza," says Shawn Burt, Chief Hockey Officer at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "We are grateful to the Pizza Pizza team for joining ours in the noblest fight of all, to Conquer Cancer In Our Lifetime!"

"On behalf of the thousands of people who work at Pizza Pizza, and in our network of restaurant locations, we are delighted to support The Princess Margaret to help with their efforts to conquer cancer, one shot at a time," says Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Pizza.

Toronto Maple Leafs player James Van Riemsdyk, is a Pizza Pizza key ambassador and a two-time participant in Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer.

"Hockey brings together people from all walks of life and the fact that we can leverage this great game in the fight to end cancer is truly amazing," says Van Riemsdyk.

Scotiabank Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer is a one-day road hockey event in which teams play five games throughout the day. In addition to some old fashioned road hockey fun, there will be live bands, a massive sponsor expo, onsite massage therapy and over 50 celebrities supporting the event. To ensure a world class event experience, Pizza Pizza will bring its wide ranging menu of delicious food items to the event to help fuel over 1,700 cancer warriors on game day.

To date, more than 10,000 participants have taken part. This year, the fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at Woodbine Racetrack in Etobicoke where more than 1,700 people are expected to participate; with many more joining their loved ones onsite throughout the day.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision to provide the "best food, made especially for you" with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners - Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 - that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

About Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has achieved an international reputation as a global leader in the fight against cancer and delivering Personalized Cancer Medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world, is a member of the University Health Network, which also includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and The Michener Institute for Education at UHN. All are research hospitals affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.theprincessmargaret.ca

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at University Health Network is raising funds to lead the way in Personalized Cancer Medicine at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, which includes The Campbell Family Cancer Research Institute and The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research. www.thepmcf.ca