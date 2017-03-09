Correction From Source: River Point in Chicago kicks off construction on a spectacular retractable-roofed restaurant

River Point Restaurant will feature a unique 1,600-square-foot operable enclosure overlooking the Chicago river, designed by OpenAire

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - This press release corrects and replaces the release sent yesterday, March 8 at 9:00 am EST on behalf of OpenAire. The name and URL for the architect firm, Kendall/Heaton Associates, in the fourth paragraph has been corrected.

Editor's Note: There is a photo associated with this release.

Residents and visitors to the Windy City will soon have a spectacular destination to enjoy a great meal and take in Chicago's skyline, as the new River Point kicks off construction on a rooftop restaurant with a custom retractable roof from OpenAire. River Point will be Chicago's newest ultra-modern architectural icon, with a convex-shaped 52-storey office tower that features cutting-edge office space, retail locations and amenities, plus a stunning 1,600-square-foot restaurant terrace with a retractable roof.

River Point sits in the heart of the downtown West Loop by the north branch of the Chicago River. The rooftop restaurant's unique enclosure features a single-slope skylight that measures 69 feet long by 23 feet deep and includes three motorized bays along the length of the structure, each divided into three panels up the slope. The bottom two panels on each bay retract upward, telescoping under the top fixed panel. As a result, almost two thirds of the dining area will open to Chicago's skyline. A 12-foot-high front wall with three bi-folding doors will open completely to a tree-lined rooftop terrace outside and offer unbelievable views of Chicago's riverside and downtown. It will be an impressive experience that matches the incredible architecture of River Point.

Mark Albertine, President of OpenAire, is excited about this being part of this iconic project location. "Our team is bringing OpenAire's dynamic, reliable designs to more locations than ever this year," he says, "This trendsetting project at River Point in Chicago is a fantastic way to kick it all off."

River Point's restaurant and terrace will offer the best of both an indoor and an outdoor dining space thanks to OpenAire's versatile and reliable retractable enclosure. In pleasant weather, the structure's operable roof panels and front wall will open to let visitors enjoy the sunshine and fresh air as if they were outdoors. At the first sign of rain or cold weather, the roof can close with the touch of a button to provide warmth and shelter while still giving unobstructed outdoor views. OpenAire is working in collaboration with River Point's architects: Pickard Chilton Architects (building), Kendall/Heaton Associates, and Antunovich Associates (restaurant), to ensure this new enclosure suits its owner's needs perfectly and fits seamlessly with the buildings architecture. A Gibsons Restaurant Group is set to open in the Fall of 2017, giving guests a place to enjoy excellent dining under the open skies without having to leave the heart of the city.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, retractable roof structures and skylights for 28 years. We bring unique designs to life from concept to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces that customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. Some of our projects include unique and inviting restaurant skylights and enclosures, such as the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY (which achieved the #1 ranking in the 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Hotel Rooftop Bar 2015); the Crooked Cue Pool Hall and Pub in Toronto ON; Gusto 101 in Toronto ON; the WaTiki Brown Rock Restaurant in Rapid City SD; LOCAL Public Eatery in Toronto ON; The Beer Garden at Ballpark Village in St. Louis MO; Goose Island's Beer Bridge at Fourth Street Live in Lexington KY; Restoration Hardware's "RH Gallery" courtyard in Chicago IL; and Pizza Express in Jersey Isle UK. More restaurant projects are currently under construction, including: the Hyatt House rooftop lounge in Jersey City NJ; MOXY in Washington D.C; Barcelona Tavern in Toronto ON; and Boston Pizza in Toronto ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc., visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com.

To view the photo associated with this release, please visit the following link: http://file.marketwire.com/release/OA_RPG.jpg