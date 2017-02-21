CORRECTION FROM SOURCE/"What We Heard Across Canada" Consultation Report Now Available

A step forward in developing cultural policies better suited to today's digital realities

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the publication of the report What We Heard Across Canada: Canadian Culture in a Digital World by Ipsos Public Affairs. The report is based on the input received from tens of thousands of Canadians during the recent consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

The consultations were the starting point for discussions on how to support the export and discovery of Canadian content in today's digital world. Across Canada, there was broad support for the three principles that guided the discussions: focusing on citizens and creators; reflecting Canadian diversity and promoting sound democracy; and generating social and economic innovation. It is clear that Canada's diversity of perspectives, Indigenous voices and linguistic duality create truly original stories and high-quality content. Our creative industries are engines of economic growth, and the Government of Canada must continue to invest in them.

Minister Joly and the Department of Canadian Heritage will continue to work together with the goal of launching Canada's new policy toolkit for creative industries in 2017. This will mark Canada's new direction as the country kicks off its next 150 years.

"The timing for these consultations was right. Canadians joined the conversation and shared their different perspectives, contributing to a stimulating discussion on how to promote our culture and achieve both social and economic objectives. By presenting this report to Canadians, we are taking another step toward open government and engaging Canadians in the development of modern cultural policies and frameworks-a toolkit that is better suited to today's realities."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Minister Joly launched the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World in September 2016.

Tens of thousands of Canadians demonstrated an interest in the #DigiCanCon consultation through various channels, including six in-person events held across the country, the Web portal and social media.

The report will guide the development of a modernized cultural toolkit in 2017.

