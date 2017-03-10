CORRECTION - Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top Loan Originators List

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - In the news release, "Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top Loan Originators List" issued earlier today by Guaranteed Rate, we are advised by the company there is an updated version. Complete corrected text follows.

Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine's Top Loan Originators List

CHICAGO, IL -- March 10, 2017 -- Guaranteed Rate, the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the nation, congratulates its 37 loan originators named to Mortgage Executive Magazine's annual list of the "Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America." This is the fifth consecutive year that Guaranteed Rate tops the list with the most originators of any bank or mortgage company. Additionally, 99 Guaranteed Rate originators appeared on the magazine's Top 1% Mortgage Originators List.

"Every day I'm blown away by the dedication of our originators and their spectacular work on behalf of our customers," said Victor Ciardelli, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Rate. "Each one goes above and beyond to be an expert in the mortgage industry and excel in customer service. We started this company with the intention of working with the 'best of the best' and the loan originators on this list reflect our success in achieving that goal. They each use the cutting-edge technology the company offers to make the loan process easier and more transparent for those seeking home loans from Guaranteed Rate."

Guaranteed Rate placed four more loan originators in the Top 200 ranking than the previous year, due to the company's rapid growth and innovative model. The company's loan originators take advantage of a unique sales driven workflow, cutting-edge mortgage technology, sales coaching and marketing tools to grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators listed in the Mortgage Executive Magazine Top 200 for 2016, by ranking, are:

3. Shant Banosian 31. Patrick Ruffner 82. Drew Boland 138. Jonathan Lamkin 5. Ben Cohen 33. John Noldan 84. Dean Vlamis 143. Roger Brasil 9. Joe Caltabiano 41. Craig Stelzer 86. Mike Nielsen 150. Michele Stanisch 13. Indy Johar 43. Allyson Kreycik 91. JD Cortese 151. Rick Scherer 15. Andrew Marquis 46. Dianne Crosby 98. Christina L. Trethewey 162. Rich Clayton 18. Ben Anderson 57. Joseph Smith 113. Sam Batayneh 164. Adam Slack 19. Shimmy Braun 64. Dan Gjeldum 116. Michael Murgatroy 167. Ron Erdmann 22. Brian Decker 66. Ryan Mecum 120. Joseph McBreen 25. Tom Lavallee 78. Christin Luckman 124. Rusty O'Dowd 27. Sam Sharp 81. Brian R. Jessen 133. Michelle Bobart

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has approximately 195 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $23 billion in loans in 2016 alone. The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world's first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders 2015, was chosen Top Lender 2016 by Chicago Agent magazine and made the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list five of the past six years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Follow Guaranteed Rate:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn