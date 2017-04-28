CORRECTION - Guavus Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Thales

Deal valued at up to US$215 Million in cash

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - In the news release, "Guavus Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Thales," issued earlier today by Guavus Inc., we are advised by the company that the second bullet should read "a stand alone business" rather than "a wholly owned subsidiary," the fifth paragraph should read "data per day" rather than "information per day," and the boilerplate for Guavus Inc. has been replaced. Complete corrected text follows.

Guavus Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Thales

Deal valued at up to US$215 Million in cash

SAN MATEO, CA -- April 28, 2017 --

Combined businesses to strengthen Thales' portfolio of analytic solutions in aerospace; ground transportation; space; security and defense industries

Guavus will operate as a stand alone business of Thales, continuing to serve communication service providers worldwide

Guavus, Inc., a pioneer in developing Machine Intelligent, big data analytics platforms, today announced that it has signed a definitive merger agreement under which Thales ( EURONEXT PARIS : HO), a global technology leader for the aerospace, transport, defence and security markets, will acquire Guavus in a cash transaction valued at up to $215 Million. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

Patrice Caine, Thales' Chairman and CEO, commented: "Combined with our established expertise in other key digital technologies, the acquisition of Guavus represents a tremendous accelerator of our digital strategy for the benefit of our customers. The application to Thales's core businesses of Guavus' technologies and expertise in big data analytics will strengthen our ability to support the digital transformation of our customers, whether in aeronautics, space, rail signaling, defense or security."

"We look forward to joining Thales and serving new customers in new markets around the globe," said Anukool Lakhina, founder and CEO of Guavus. "Guavus' widely deployed machine intelligent, big data operational analytics platform transforms the quality, efficiency, scale and security with which our customers can deliver their services, making our platform a critical enabler of digital transformation."

Airlines, satellite, air traffic control, metro or train operators, armed forces or security officials of large urban or energy infrastructures rely on Thales' high technology solutions to make the best decisions in real time. In a world facing exponential growth in the volume of data coming from increasingly connected sensors, the acquisition of Guavus' operational analytics opens broad opportunities for Thales in areas including predictive maintenance, cyber security, monitoring of critical infrastructures, and network and telecom systems optimization.

Guavus' machine intelligent operations automation platform enables large organizations to transform their operations, delivering differentiated customer experience, radically reducing costs and achieving the enormous scale required in emerging Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Leveraging Guavus expertise in Machine Intelligence, streaming analytics and big data technologies, Guavus' deployments ingest and analyze five petabytes of data per day.

Guavus today supports the critical operational infrastructure for the top communication service providers around the world, including the five largest North-American mobile operators, four of the top five Internet backbone carriers in the world, and seven of the top eight North American cable operators.

About Guavus

Founded in 2006, Guavus has been built from the ground up to unlock the value of machine-generated big data for operational excellence. Guavus' platform and application modules collect, enrich, and correlate massive volumes of structured and unstructured data, and apply machine intelligence techniques to drive contextualized actions for real-time decisioning. www.guavus.com

About Thales

Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 64,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of EUR14.9 billion in 2016. With over 25,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world. www.thalesgroup.com