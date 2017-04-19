News Room
April 19, 2017 11:48 ET

CORRECTION/Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make an Announcement Related to the North York Women's Shelter

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 8:22 AM EDT. Please note that the Suite number in the Location section has been changed to 360. The complete and corrected version follows.

The federal and provincial governments will make an announcement related to the North York Women's Shelter.

The media are invited to join Michael Levitt, Member of Parliament for York Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Ministry of Community and Social Services.

Date: April 19, 2017
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Domo Centre
20 De Boers Drive
Suite 360
North York, ON

