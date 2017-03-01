News Room
CORRECTION/Media Advisory: Infrastructure Canada

WELLINGTON, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 11:30 AM ET.

Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Highway 102 Aerotech connector with Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Horne, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, on behalf of the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2017
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Wellington-Fletcher Lake Fire Hall
4132 Highway 2
Wellington, Nova Scotia

