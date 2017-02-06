CORRECTION/Media Advisory: Ministers Joly and Wilson-Raybould to Make an Announcement

February 06, 2017 19:18 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -
This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 5:00 PM EST
The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an announcement Tuesday regarding the Court Challenges Program.
The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Department of Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing prior to the press conference.
The information disseminated during the technical briefing is under embargo and not for attribution.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
TECHNICAL BRIEFING
For teleconference details (for technical briefing only):
PRESS CONFERENCE
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.
Pierre-Olivier HerbertPress SecretaryOffice of the Minister of Canadian Heritage819-997-7788Media RelationsCanadian Heritage819-994-91011-866-569-6155pch.media-media.pch@canada.caDavid TaylorDirector of CommunicationsOffice of the Minister of Justice613-992-4621Media RelationsDepartment of Justice613-957-4207
See all RSS Newsfeeds