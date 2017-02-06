News Room
February 06, 2017 19:18 ET

CORRECTION/Media Advisory: Ministers Joly and Wilson-Raybould to Make an Announcement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -

This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent today at 5:00 PM EST

The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an announcement Tuesday regarding the Court Challenges Program.

The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Department of Justice Canada will hold a technical briefing prior to the press conference.

The information disseminated during the technical briefing is under embargo and not for attribution.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

TECHNICAL BRIEFING

DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017
TIME: 12:15 p.m.
PLACE: National Press Theatre
National Press Building
150 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario

For teleconference details (for technical briefing only):

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

PRESS CONFERENCE

DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017
TIME: 1:15 p.m.
PLACE: Parliament
Centre Block
House of Commons' Foyer

