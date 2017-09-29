CORRECTION: North American Financial 15 Split Corp.

A high quality portfolio consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - In the news release "Financial 15 Split Corp. II Preferred Share Rate Increase," issued earlier today by Financial 15 Split Corp. II (TSX:FFN)(TSX:FFN.PR.A), we are advised by the company that the name of the issuing company should read "North American Financial 15 Split Corp." rather than "Financial 15 Split Corp. II" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Increase

TORONTO, ONTARIO--North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2017. Monthly payments to FFN.PR.A will be $0.04583 per share for an annual yield of 5.50% on their $10 redemption value. This is an increase of one quarter of one percent over the current rate.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: