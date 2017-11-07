PORTLAND, OR and TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - CORRECTION - Puppet Expands in Asia with New Office in Japan and Partnership with Networld

PORTLAND, OR and TOKYO, JAPAN -- Nov 7, 2017 -- Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced the formation of Puppet K.K., along with the official opening of its new office in Tokyo. This office expands Puppet's global presence to eight offices worldwide, with Tokyo being its third in the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this year, Puppet announced availability of its flagship offering, Puppet Enterprise, localized for Japan -- a move that helps Japanese customers accelerate modern software deployment and better manage global infrastructures. To help support a growing number of customers, Puppet is increasing its investment in the region by opening an office and adding key staff.

To address the region's growing interest in Puppet's products, today the company also announced a distribution agreement for Networld, a leading distributor of IT infrastructure solutions in Japan, to resell Puppet across Japan. This new agreement allows Networld to sell and support Puppet in Japan with localization and technical support.

As more Japanese organizations are looking to adopt DevOps to drive their digital transformations, Puppet is partnering with Networld to meet increasing demand in the region. Networld is a leading Japanese IT distributor with annual revenues of 78.5 billion yen and a network of about 2,000 resellers. The company distributes a wide range of IT infrastructure products and solutions in Japan; they also provide consulting, on-site and remote maintenance support, and training services. Networld's focus is on cutting-edge technology and DevOps practices.

"Companies today have seen limited success with automation. Puppet's portfolio of products addresses a broad set of challenges, enabling businesses to scale their success with DevOps across the entire organization. We're excited to partner with Puppet and bring these solutions to the Japanese market," said Shoichi Morita, CEO and president of Networld.

"We have always seen Japan as an important part of Puppet's global development and look forward to enabling high-performing Japanese organizations to achieve their growth, profitability and productivity goals," said Darryl McKinnon, VP and GM of APJ, Puppet. "We are committed to this market and will stay focused on providing the highest levels of service to our customers."

Puppet's expansion into Japan is part of a rapid growth phase for the company. In the past year, Puppet added more than 250 new enterprise customers to its growing list of over 37,000 companies around the world, including more than 75 of the Fortune 100. This global expansion supports the company's mission of empowering every organization to significantly reduce the time it takes to provide the most effective and modern software to achieve business goals.

