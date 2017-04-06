CORRECTION: Quantum Numbers Corp. Announces Collaboration with the École de technologie supérieure

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - In the earlier news release of Quantum Numbers Corp. (the "Corporation" or "QNC")(TSX VENTURE:QNC) dated April 6, 2017, titled "Quantum Numbers Corp. Announces Collaboration with the École de technologie supérieure", QNC announced that the effective date of collaboration with École de technologie supérieure was "April 6, 2016". QNC wishes to clarify that the correct effective date should be "April 6, 2017".

About Quantum Numbers Corp.

QNC, a publicly traded company (TSX VENTURE:QNC), is an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com

