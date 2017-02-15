CORRECTION - RIFT.io

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - In the news release, "MWC '17: RIFT.io to Showcase Five Real-World NFV MANO Use Cases for Mobile Operators," issued earlier today by RIFT.io, we are advised by the company that the headline should instead read "MWC '17: RIFT.io to Showcase Seven Real-World NFV MANO Use Cases for Mobile Operators" and the fifth demo Summary should read "Orchestration of services deployment of an auto-scaling IMS solution featuring integration with Metaswitch IMS on Wind River Titanium Server virtualization platform." instead of "Orchestration of services deployment of an auto-scaling IMS solution featuring integration with Clerawater IMS on Wind River Titanium Server virtualization platform." as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

MWC '17: RIFT.io to Showcase Seven Real-World NFV MANO Use Cases for Mobile Operators

RIFT.io and Partner Solutions Highlight Ways to Accelerate Service Provider Transformation to Cloud-Native Network Services

BURLINGTON, MA -- February 15, 2017 -- RIFT.io, the leading integrator of open source technologies for carrier-grade network virtualization solutions, today announced its planned activities at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry.

Event: Mobile World Congress 2017 Dates: Feb. 27 to March 2 Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona RIFT.io Stand: 6J-8

Among the various planned activities, RIFT.io will feature real-world use case demonstrations that show how mobile operators can accelerate their transformation to virtualized network services through network functions virtualization (NFV).

RIFT.io has been on the forefront of helping mobile operators and other service providers achieve this transformation in two significant ways. First, RIFT.io is a founding member and a major contributor of seed code to the ETSI Open Source MANO (OSM) project that was introduced at Mobile World Congress in 2016. RIFT.io is also the first company to ship a commercial distribution of OSM (Release ONE code). Second, RIFT.io continues to innovate on the RIFT.ware platform, which is the industry's only solution for orchestrating and automating multi-vendor network services that is backed by a robust open source community.

To showcase progress in these areas, RIFT.io will feature seven solution demonstrations of the RIFT.ware and OSM platforms in concert with partner solutions and technologies. The descriptions of the planned demos are as follows:

Demo/PoC Summary Location DevOps in Service Chains and 5G Network Slicing featuring ETSI Open Source MANO A proof-of-concept demo showcasing OSM-enabled management, orchestration, and testing of network services setup, validation, and operation in a DevOps environment, both at design and run time. This demonstration features Intel, Netrounds, RIFT.io, Telenor, and Arctos Labs.

RIFT.io Stand 6J8 Orchestrated NFV Performance Assurance Showcase network performance assurance and service assurance given a hybrid physical and virtual network infrastructure. This demo will showcase end-to-end as well as segmented performance monitoring, and validate how physical-virtual hybrid services can be assured in the same manner as existing services utilizing only traditional physical network resources. This demo features Accedian, LB Networks, and RIFT.io.

RIFT.io Stand 6J8

Accedian 6D60 ETSI PoC: MEC Platform to Enable Low-Latency Industrial IoT Orchestration of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) low-latency services with multi-access edge computing (MEC) featuring Vasona Networks, Xaptum, and Oberthur.

RIFT.io Stand 6J8

Vasona Networks Stand 6L41 Elastic VNF Management and Orchestration (MANO) of Network Policy Control Orchestration of a network service with Sandvine Traffic Steering Engine and Policy Traffic Switch.

Sandvine Stand 5I51 Multi-vendor VNFs Auto-Scaling Orchestration of services deployment of an auto-scaling IMS solution featuring integration with Metaswitch IMS on Wind River Titanium Server virtualization platform.

RIFT.io Stand 6J8 Virtualized Branch Services in the Cloud and on Premise Orchestration of Brocade Vyatta NOS to enable service providers to deliver a seamless vCPE deployment experience, either in the cloud or at the customer premise.

RIFT.io Stand 6J8 Service Assurance and vCPE Service Instantiation Instantiation of vCPE on OpenStack using RIFT.io NFVO and CENX end-to-end monitoring and Service Assurance with analytics for physical and virtual infrastructure.

CENX Stand 2F50

For a meeting with RIFT.io staff or for more in-depth discussions on these solutions, visit https://www.riftio.com/meet-rift-io-at-mobile-world-congress/. For media and industry analyst requests, please contact John Noh (john.noh@riftio.com, +1-408-242-3852)

About RIFT.io

RIFT.io provides the open source standard platform for the construction and automated deployment of scalable, virtualized network services. RIFT.io technology and services empower enterprises to successfully deploy virtualized network services on private and hybrid cloud, and accelerate service providers' efforts to deploy NFV-enabled virtualized networks. Any network application built with RIFT.io technology can intelligently take advantage of any cloud's unique capabilities and operate at any scale. RIFT.io is a privately held, global company with office in the United States and India. For more information about Rift.io, visit http://riftio.com/. Follow us at @RIFT_io.