CORRECTION - Savvius, Inc.

WALNUT CREEK, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - In the news release, "Savvius Makes Upgrading From Riverbed Cascade and SteelHead to Savvius Omnipliance(R) Easy," issued earlier today by Savvius, Inc., we are advised by the company that the name should have been "SteelCentral" rather than "SteelHead" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Savvius Makes Upgrading From Riverbed Cascade and SteelCentral to Savvius Omnipliance(R) Easy

Riverbed Cascade and SteelCentral users are invited to receive tens of thousands of dollars toward the next-generation Savvius Omnipliance, including on-site deployment and three years of maintenance

WALNUT CREEK, CA -- Mar 02, 2017 -- Savvius™, Inc., a leader in actionable forensics solutions for network performance and security, today announced a trade-up program for users of old, end-of-life, or under-performing appliances from Riverbed Technology, Inc. The offer includes generous trade-in credits and attractive discounts on new next-generation Savvius Omnipliance® solutions. All next-generation Omnipliances come with on-site deployment and a standard three-year maintenance package that includes 24-hour worldwide support at no additional cost. Full details of the offer can be found here. (https://www.savvius.com/riverbedtradein).

"Last year our NetScout InfiniStream trade-in program was a resounding success," said Larry Zulch, President and CEO of Savvius. "This year we wanted to give Riverbed users the opportunity to see what a difference it makes to manage network performance issues with a true enterprise-class solution. Now that Riverbed has announced that many of their products are end of life, we wanted to give their users a higher-performance and more economical alternative."

Savvius Omnipliance represents the industry's top-performing packet-capture solution at every level from backbone networks and data centers to each node in distributed organizations, even small branch offices. Network engineers and IT teams gain enterprise-class network visibility, application performance analysis, and performance diagnostics on multi-segment and multi-location networks. Each Omnipliance comes complete with award-winning Omnipeek software for faster, more useful insight. With rack-mounted, portable, and Wi-Fi enabled models, Omnipliance provides expert troubleshooting and instant analysis of captured data, making it ideal for short- and long-term evaluation of network and application performance.

Savvius is offering up to $53,000 in trade-in value for eligible appliances that include most Riverbed Cascade and SteelCentral models. The program starts today and is valid for orders placed through June 15th, 2017. For details, visit this page (https://www.savvius.com/riverbedtradein_details) or contact Savvius for details. If you would like a free, no-obligation evaluation of Savvius Omnipliance in your enterprise, register online here, or arrange an interactive, one-on-one live demo here.

About Savvius Omnipliance

Savvius Omnipliance is a packet capture appliance for network visibility, application performance analysis, and network performance diagnostics. With a variety of appliances for 1G, 10G, and 40G networks, as well as a version for WLAN packet capture and a portable all-in-one device, there is an Omnipliance for every enterprise need.

https://www.savvius.com/products/network_visibility_performance_diagnostics/omnipliance_family

About Savvius, Inc.

Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that automate the collection of critical network data for network forensics in security investigations and for network and application visibility and performance diagnostics. Savvius products are trusted by network and security professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit https://www.savvius.com for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil™, and Savvius Insight™, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners.