CORRECTION - Show of Solidarity for Canadian Hearing Society Strikers in Oshawa from UNIFOR 222 President

Colin James, President of UNIFOR Local 222, will be joining members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073) on their picket line Wednesday morning between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. James represents 21,000 working and retired members in Durham region.

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

What: UNIFOR Local 222 President Colin James with CUPE 2073 strikers Where: 575 Thornton Road, North, Oshawa, ON When: Wednesday, March 22, 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

