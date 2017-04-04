CORRECTION - SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - In the news release, "SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide," issued earlier today by SnapLogic, we are advised by the company that the link at the end of the news release, to download the Gartner report, was listed incorrectly. The correct link to download the Gartner report is here, and has also been corrected in the news release below.

SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide

For Second Consecutive Year, SnapLogic Positioned in Leaders Quadrant Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN MATEO, CA -- April 4, 2017 -- SnapLogic, the leader in self-service integration, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide."1 This marks the second consecutive year SnapLogic has been included in the Leaders quadrant of the iPaaS vendor evaluation.

"Since our inception, we have been laser-focused on delivering a modern integration platform that is specifically designed to manage the data and application integration demands of today's hybrid enterprise technology environments," said James Markarian, CTO of SnapLogic. "Our Enterprise Integration Cloud eliminates the complexity of legacy integrations, providing a platform that supports fast and easy self-service integration."

Markarian continued, "We believe that this recognition from Gartner as an iPaaS market leader, together with our ongoing business momentum, is a tribute to our market vision, technology leadership and the tireless work of our employees around the globe. We strive every day to deliver the most innovative product and highest level of service to our customers."

According to the Gartner report, "Leaders in this market have paid client numbers in the thousands for their iPaaS offering, and often many thousands of indirect users via embedded versions of the platform as well as 'freemium' options. They have a solid reputation, with notable market presence and a proven track record in enabling multiple integration use cases -- often supported by the large global networks of their partners. Their platforms are well-proven and functionally rich, with regular releases to rapidly address this fast-evolving market."

The report also states, "Gartner estimates that the enterprise iPaaS market continued to expand notably during 2016, approaching $700 million in revenue and growing around 60% in terms of providers' subscription revenue when compared to 2015."

SnapLogic had a record 2016, adding more than 300 new customers including significant wins with Clorox, Del Monte, Denny's, Groupon, Magellan Health, McKinsey, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Wendy's. The company also secured $40 million in new funding to accelerate its global expansion and further build out sales, marketing and customer service to meet the growing demand for self-service integration.

The SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud accelerates data and process flow across cloud and on-premise applications, data warehouses, big data streams and IoT deployments. Unlike traditional integration software that requires painstaking, hand-crafted coding by teams of developers, SnapLogic makes it fast and easy to create scalable data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time. Codeless integration eliminates "technical debt" while enabling analysts, data scientists and business users to create integrations in hours using visual drag-and-drop software. Under the hood, SnapLogic's powerful data streaming architecture delivers real-time processing with high throughput for faster data movement across the enterprise.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data and things. Hundreds of customers across the Global 2000 -- including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Capital One, GameStop, Verizon and Wendy's -- rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at www.snaplogic.com.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide" by Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, Kimihiko Iijima, Mary Wilcox, March 30, 2017