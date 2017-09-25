CORRECTION - The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - In the news release issued earlier today by The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL), we are advised by the company the headline should read "The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Releases the Third Quarter Shareholder Report" rather than "The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Releases the Second Quarter Shareholder Report" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Releases the Third Quarter Shareholder Report

BOSTON, MA -- September 25, 2017 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL) has now released its Quarterly shareholder report as of July 31, 2017. A copy of this report is available on the fund's Website - www.newirelandfund.com.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. ( NYSE : IRL) is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities. The Fund, which is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Limited, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "IRL".

For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com.