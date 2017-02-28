News Room
CORRECTION: Western Areas Realises Value from Noncore Lithium Prospects

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) ("Western Areas" or the "Company") provides the following clarification to the news release published on the ASX platform today regarding the sale of two Forrestania tenements to Kidman Resources Ltd ("Kidman") (ASX:KDR).

The third bullet point in the highlights section should have read:

  • Western Areas to receive A$15.00 for every contained tonne of Li2O classified in a JORC Ore Reserve;

A full copy of the corrected news release is available on SEDAR.

