CORRECTION - Women Forward in Technology Scholarship Program Awards $3,000 Scholarships to 16 Exceptional Women in STEM

Inaugural Program Draws 200+ Applicants from Over 50 Universities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - In the news release, "Women Forward in Technology Scholarship Program Awards $3,000 Scholarships to 16 Exceptional Women in STEM," issued on Thursday, September 14, by Distil Networks and Women Forward in Technology Program, we are advised by the companies that three additional companies are listed in the first paragraph. Complete corrected text follows.

The Women Forward in Technology Scholarship Program, founded by the Foundry Group, Techstars, Cooley, AWS, GreatHorn, Moz, Yesware, Help Scout, Cloudability, Kulesa Faul, FullContact, Anchor Point Fund and Distil Networks, today announced the first 16 recipients of $3,000 scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).

"Distil Networks is extremely passionate about driving diversity in STEM and is very proud to be a founder of the Women in Technology Scholarship Program," said Stephani Martin, vice president of people operations at Distil Networks. "It was amazing to connect with so many women through their essays about the female leaders that inspire them and their desire to make the world a better place through technology. We couldn't be more excited about the initial response and look forward to awarding many more scholarships in the future to promote increased diversity in STEM."

2017 Scholarship Recipients:

Katya Arquilla, Aerospace Engineering, Colorado University

Carolina Binns, Computer Engineering, Northeastern University

Christina Cheng, Statistics, University of Chicago

Christine Escobar, Aerospace Engineering, Colorado University

Simran Handa, Biochemistry, Lewis and Clark University

Jessie Johnson, Engineering, Virginia Tech

Geya Kairamkonda, Mechanical Engineering, Colorado University

Sharon Lin, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, MIT

Madeline Loui, Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

Laila Marzall, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Colorado University

Priya Pai, Computer Science, Columbia University

Jenny Ramirez, Civil Engineering, Colorado University

Jasmine Stone, Computer Science, Yale University

Elizabeth Stoneham, Electrical Engineering, Colorado University

Sarada Symonds, Computer Engineering, Northeastern University

Rachel Wilmoth, Mechanical Engineering, Colorado University

Scholarship Program At-A-Glance:

Multiple scholarships of $3,000 each will be awarded each year.

Both undergraduate and graduate students may apply.

Applicants must be accepted into or currently enrolled full-time at an accredited university in the US, in a STEM field.

Interested applicants must complete a 1,000-word essay, present educational transcripts and deliver one letter of recommendation.

The next scholarship program will open on June 1, 2018 and the winners will be announced on August 30, 2018. To learn more or to apply, please visit: https://www.distilnetworks.com/women-forward-in-technology-scholarship/

About Women Forward in Technology Scholarship Program

Founded by Distil Networks, Foundry Group, Techstars, Cooley, Yesware, Help Scout, Cloudability, Kulesa Faul, FullContact and Anchor Point Fund, the Women Forward in Technology Scholarship Program promotes diversity within the STEM workforce. The program is designed to encourage women to pursue a career in technology, minimizing the gender gap. The program awards multiple $3,000 scholarships to female graduate and undergraduate students annually. For more information or to make a donation, please visit https://www.distilnetworks.com/women-forward-in-technology-scholarship/.

