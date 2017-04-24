Correctional Service Canada recognizes exceptional Saskatchewan volunteer

Captain Ed Dean of the Prairies wins 2016 Taylor Award

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) awarded the 2016 Taylor Award to long-time volunteer Captain Ed Dean.

The Taylor Award recipient is announced annually during National Volunteer Week. It is awarded to a CSC volunteer who demonstrates dedication and caring in helping offenders rebuild their lives.

Captain Dean has been a valued volunteer and community champion for Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Maple Creek, Sask. for 10 years. Working with the Maple Creek Salvation Army, he encourages women offenders to volunteer and assists them in building and strengthening positive relationships with the community. Captain Dean has housed families visiting offenders and helped them with meals and transportation. He also makes it possible for residents to sell their hobby crafts in the community, which means they can make their own money and have a sense of satisfaction and pride at a job well done.

Captain Ed Dean embodies the spirit of volunteerism. He is a wonderful, humble person who enhances offenders' lives and strengthens the rehabilitation process. Captain Dean's focus, determination and unrelenting ambition and energy are an inspiration to us all.

Congratulations Captain Dean and thank you for your service!

Quick Facts

This year marks the 16th annual presentation of the Taylor Award.

Every year Canadians volunteer their time and energy in CSC institutions and in the community, helping offenders become law-abiding citizens. Their daily contributions are vital in ensuring public safety results for Canadians.

Quote

"On behalf of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), I want to congratulate this year's Taylor Award recipient, Captain Ed Dean. CSC is extremely thankful for your selfless contributions to Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, to our organization, and to Canadian communities. CSC is deeply indebted to volunteers for their many contributions to the correctional process as they engage community support, which is essential to our mandate of actively encouraging and assisting offenders in becoming law-abiding citizens and ensuring public safety."

Anne Kelly, A/Commissioner, Correctional Service Canada

Associated Links

