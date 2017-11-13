Corridor Announces Third Quarter Results

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - Nov. 13, 2017) - Corridor Resources Inc. (TSX:CDH) ("Corridor") announced today its third quarter financial results.

The following table provides a summary of Corridor's financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, with comparisons to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Corridor's unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are available on Corridor's website at www.corridor.ca. All amounts referred to in this press release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 thousands of dollars except per share amounts 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales - $ 2,167 $ 4,513 $ 11,185 Net income (loss) $ 3,826 $ (1,261) $ 4,141 $ (41,607) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.043 $ (0.014) $ 0.047 $ (0.469) Cash flow from operations (1) $ (1,509) $ 233 $ 892 $ 3,585 Working capital $ 49,588 $29,334 $ 49,588 $29,334 Total assets $ 107,849 $ 92,149 $ 107,849 $ 92,149

(1) Cash flow from operations is a non-IFRS measure. Cash flow from operations represents net earnings adjusted for non-cash items including depletion, depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, share-based compensation and other non-cash expenses. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in Corridor's MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

2017 Third Quarter Highlights

Management's optimization strategy to shut-in wells at the McCully Field, which started in Q2 2017, continued throughout Q3 2017. As a result, Corridor had no natural gas production or natural gas sales in Q3 2017 as opposed to average natural gas production of 5.1 mmscfpd and natural gas sales of $1,878 thousand in Q3 2016. Corridor will continue to monitor forecast prices to determine when natural gas production should resume but expects to partially recommence production during November 2017, with a significant ramp-up of production expected in December 2017.

During the quarter, Corridor and the Québec Government entered into a settlement agreement which facilitates an end to Corridor's participation in oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island, Québec. Under the settlement agreement, Corridor agreed to proceed with the cessation of all hydrocarbon exploration activities on Anticosti Island and the Québec Government paid $19.5 million to Corridor in consideration for, amongst other things, the prejudice suffered by Corridor in connection with its interests in Anticosti Hydrocarbons L.P. The Québec Government also agreed to reimburse Corridor for any further amounts expended prior to its departure from Anticosti Island, and to assume all abandonment and reclamation obligations in respect of three Anticosti wells in which Corridor has an interest outside of Anticosti Hydrocarbons L.P. The compensation received by Corridor resulted in a net gain on disposition of $5,589 thousand in Q3 2017.

Corridor's cash flow from operations in Q3 2017 decreased to a negative $1,509 thousand from $233 thousand in Q3 2016 due to management's decision to shut-in wells at the McCully Field which resulted in no natural gas sales in Q3 2017. At September 30, 2017, Corridor had cash and cash equivalents of $48,892 thousand, working capital of $49,588 thousand and no outstanding debt.

Q3 2017 Netback Analysis

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 thousands of dollars 2017 2016 2017 2016 Natural gas sales - $ 1,878 $ 4,204 $ 10,397 Realized financial derivatives gain - - 1,094 - Other revenues - 289 309 788 Royalties - (39) (93) (222) Transportation expense - (770) (428) (3,204) Production expense (607) (556) (1,906) (1,805) Field operating netback $ (607) $ 802 $ 3,180 $ 5,954 Natural gas production per day (mmscfpd) - 5.1 2.4 6.7 Barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) - 855 400 1,116 Average natural gas price ($/mscf) - $ 3.98 $ 6.41 $ 5.66

Unlike prior financial periods, Corridor has determined not to make any disclosure of its financial performance on a per boe basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, as any such disclosure would not be a meaningful indicator of the performance of Corridor given there was no production in Q3 2017.

Old Harry update

As previously disclosed on November 7, 2017, the controlled source electromagnetic ("CSEM") data program over the Newfoundland and Labrador sector of the Old Harry prospect is currently underway. Field acquisition of the CSEM data should be completed by November 18th. Corridor expects the final processing and interpretation of the CSEM data to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Corporate Presentation

An updated management presentation is now available on Corridor's website at www.corridor.ca.

Steve Moran, President and CEO of Corridor commented "Corridor enjoys robust winter pricing in its natural gas markets and has a balance sheet that provides considerable optionality in our ongoing evaluation of capital deployment opportunities." Corridor has hedged approximately 50% of its expected production from December 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 at prices ranging from $US7.40/mmbtu to $US7.83/mmbtu. Corridor forecasts its positive working capital balance will increase from approximately $50 million currently to approximately $53.5 million at the end of Q1 2018.

Corridor is a Canadian junior resource company engaged in the exploration for and development and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Corridor currently has natural gas production and reserves in the McCully Field near Sussex, New Brunswick. In addition, Corridor has a shale gas prospect in New Brunswick and an offshore conventional hydrocarbon prospect in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: business plans and strategies, including optimization strategies to shut-in production in 2017 and potential opportunities; exploration and development plans, including the acquisition of, the timing and cost of, and the benefits of, CSEM data; natural gas prices and the assumption by the Quebec Government of certain obligations in respect of Corridor's previous interest in Anticosti Island.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will in fact be realized. Actual results will differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to Corridor and its shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on Corridor's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Corridor concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, discussions to date with the Government of Québec, future natural gas commodity prices, future natural gas production levels, the ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities, the ability to market natural gas successfully to current and new customers, the impact of increasing competition, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and the ability to add production and reserves through development and exploration activities. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These factors may be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Corridor's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Corridor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.