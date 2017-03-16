Corsa to Present Performance SDN Hardware Architectures at OFC 2017

Thought leaders discuss control of multi-layer networks

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Corsa Technology, the leader in performance SDN switching and network security enforcement, today announced Yatish Kumar, CTO of Corsa, will participate as an invited speaker at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) 2017. Kumar will present in the "Control of Multi-layer Networks" session.

Kumar's presentation "High Performance SDN Hardware Architectures and Their Uses in the Evolving Transport Network" will explore how L2/L3 forwarding requirements determine what programmable networking (SDN) means for transport networks. The end of Moore's law (16-7 nm silicon) and optical channel capacity (Shannon-Nyquist limits) pose constraints on hardware architectures. Attendees will get a look at how programmable L2/L3 SDN maps to technology constrained physical architectures.

Yatish Kumar, CTO of Corsa

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Room 410

Los Angeles Convention Center

