Cortex Business Solutions Reports Q2 F2017 Financial Results

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBX)(OTC PINK:CTPNF), the online network helping companies connect and interact with each other to transmit documents and grow their businesses, today announces its three and six months ended January 31, 2017 ("Q2 F2017") Management's Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

"We are excited to share the Q2 F2017 results today. With the restructuring and internal transformation behind us, the team continues to move forward with strong sales momentum with new and existing customers," commented Joel Leetzow, President and CEO. "The sales organization was able to close six buyers in the quarter and to add to this momentum, our delivery organization was able to move one of these buyers through the integration process before the end of January allowing them to start transacting in the quarter.

In addition, there are lots of opportunities in our sales pipeline. We have more customers willing to work with Cortex on Case Studies to share their success stories. This has helped other buying organizations understand the benefits that can be achieved through increased automation levels, visibility into the monthly operational expenses and improved efficiencies."

Q2 F2017 Highlights:

Cash Flow used in Operations

As the Company continues to improve its cost management and revenue the cash used in operations continues to improve.

Three months ended January 31, 2017 compared to January 31, 2016

The cash used in operating activities improved to $108,755 compared to $400,319 during the three months ended January 31, 2016.

Six months ended January 31, 2017 compared to January 31, 2017

The cash used in operating activities improved to $235,003 compared to $538,840 during the six months ended January 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Revenue

The trending in revenue continues to show improvement as the oil and gas community starts to rebound as well as the investment into our sales organization starts to materialize into sales results.

Three months ended January 31, 2017 compared to January 31, 2016

Total revenue improved 6% to $2,721,676 Q2 F2017 compared to Q2 F2016 of $2,558,573.

Access and usage fees were down 2%: Access fees grew 2%, Usage fees declined 7%,

Integration and set up fees were down 26%, and

Project management fees were up 6130%.

Billable transactions improved 3% while active suppliers decreased 10%.

Six months ended January 31, 2017 compared to January 31, 2017

Total revenue was flat at $5,190,744 compared to $5,185,845 during the six months ended January 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Access and usage fees were down 5%: Access fees grew 4%, Usage fees declined 15%,

Integration and set up fees were down 52%, and

Project management fees were up 2010%.

Billable transactions were down 5%.

Expenses

The cost controls for non-revenue generating activities continued into Q2 F2017. The maintenance of these costs did not limit the Company's ability to deliver on sales and maintain customer satisfaction levels. The sales and marketing expenditures in the quarter grew in line with the size of the sales team and the resulting travel required to close six buyers in the quarter.

Three months ended January 31, 2017 compared to January 31, 2017

Total expenses declined 9%.

Cost of sales declined 45%

Sales and marketing expenses increased 80%

Research and development expenses declined 6%

General and administrative expenses increased 18%

Severance and employee termination costs declined 34%

Six months ended January 31, 2017 compared to January 31, 2017

Total expenses declined 17% or $1,145,791.

Cost of sales declined 43%

Sales and marketing expenses increased 55%

Research and development expenses declined 16%

General and administrative expenses declined 3%

Severance and employee termination costs declined 43%

"Q2 F2017 was a great follow up to Q1 F2017." said Sandra Fawcett, CFO of Cortex. "The Company was able to improve its gross profit from 67% in Q1F2017 to 72% for Q2 F2017 ending at 69% for the six months ended January 31, 2017. As the Company continues to maintain its cost structure, the additional sales will continue to improve the gross profit."

Cortex management will host a conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Mountain time) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-225-0198 International dial-in number: 1-416-340-2216

Please call the conference telephone number ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Cortex Business Solutions at 403-219-2838.

A replay of the conference call will be available after the call through March 22, 2017.

Toll-free replay number: 1-800-408-3053 Toll replay number: 1-905-694-9451 Replay ID: 1982971

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CBX)(OTC PINK:CTPNF) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.

Cortex Business Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Prepared in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

January 31 July 31 2017 2016 Assets Current assets Cash $ 5,364,124 $ 5,621,835 Short-term investments 60,000 60,000 Accounts receivable 1,009,098 866,142 Prepaid expenses 165,105 145,823 6,598,327 6,693,800 Long term receivables 53,034 - Deposits 35,061 35,061 Property and equipment 250,666 292,791 Intangible assets 36,450 42,882 $ 6,973,538 $ 7,064,534 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 940,451 $ 1,086,380 Deferred revenue 36,787 46,854 Rebate provision 298,452 294,145 Current tax provision 78,358 59,647 1,354,048 1,487,026 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 60,309,883 60,291,515 Accumulated other comprehensive income 612,783 640,232 Contributed surplus 9,467,183 9,126,948 Deficit (64,770,359) (64,481,187) 5,619,490 5,577,508 $ 6,973,538 $ 7,064,534

Cortex Business Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended January 31, 2017 and 2016

(Prepared in Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended January 31 Six months ended January 31 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue Access and usage fees $ 2,398,153 $ 2,443,975 $ 4,735,813 $ 4,960,268 Integration fees and set-up fees 82,475 110,729 100,599 208,785 Project management fees 241,048 3,869 354,332 16,792 2,721,676 2,558,573 5,190,744 5,185,845 Cost of Sales 772,442 1,397,136 1,595,980 2,809,682 Gross Profit 1,949,234 1,161,437 3,594,764 2,376,163 Expenses Sales and marketing 584,152 324,954 1,044,061 673,588 Research and development costs 462,159 489,545 902,690 1,075,248 General and administrative 1,014,480 858,327 1,816,337 1,876,228 Severance and employee termination costs 70,233 105,626 91,621 161,734 2,131,024 1,778,452 3,854,709 3,786,798 Loss before finance income (181,790) (617,015) (259,945) (1,410,635) Finance income (expense) 429 (1,959) 438 (4,495) Current tax expense (15,024) (282) (29,665) (13,261) Net loss $ (196,385) $ (619,256) $ (289,172) $ (1,428,391) Other comprehensive earnings Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss: Foreign exchange gain on foreign operations (100,826) 244,411 (27,449) 286,290 Comprehensive loss $ (297,211) $ (374,845) $ (316,621) $ (1,142,101) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.07) $ (0.03) $ (0.16)

Cortex Business Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Prepared in Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Number of Common Shares Share Capital Number of Warrants Warrants Value Contributed Surplus Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Deficit Total Shareholders' Equity Balance - July 31, 2015 7,426,349 $ 57,640,393 447,580 $ 980,941 $ 7,848,559 $ 580,502 $ (61,776,518) $ 5,273,877 Net loss - - - - - - (1,428,391) (1,428,391) Issued during the period 1,551,375 3,102,750 - - - - - 3,102,750 Issuance cost - (364,366) - - - - - (364,366) Translation of foreign operations - - - - - 286,290 - 286,290 Stock based compensation - - - - 121,789 - - 121,789 Compensation units issued in conjunction with private placement - (101,222) - - 101,222 - - - Balance - January 31, 2016 8,977,724 $ 60,277,555 447,580 $ 980,941 $ 8,071,570 $ 866,792 $ (63,204,909) $ 6,991,949 Balance - July 31, 2016 8,984,704 60,291,515 - - 9,126,948 640,232 (64,481,187) 5,577,508 Net loss - - - - - - (289,172) (289,172) Compensation units exercised 3,491 6,982 - - - 6,982 Compensation units contributed surplus 11,386 (11,386) - Translation of foreign operations - - - - - (27,449) - (27,449) Stock based compensation - - - - 151,621 - - 151,621 Deferred share units issued - - - - 200,000 - - 200,000 Balance - January 31, 2017 8,988,195 $ 60,309,883 - $ - $ 9,467,183 $ 612,783 $ (64,770,359) $ 5,619,490

Cortex Business Solutions Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended January 31, 2017 and 2016

(Prepared in Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)