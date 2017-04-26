Corus Entertainment and Shaw Communications Reinforce Commitment to Local News With New Funding Model

Shaw TV to reorganize operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, and redirect funds to Global News to support community reporting

TORONTO, ONTARIO and CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Corus Entertainment Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. today announced a new funding model that will provide Global News with additional resources to support local news coverage and reporting in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

Beginning September 1, 2017, Global News will receive approximately $10 million annually in funds redirected from local Shaw TV operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Global News will use these resources to protect and support the organization's capacity for relevant and locally-focused community newsgathering.

"Global News has deep roots in the community, covering stories and issues that touch Canadians where they live," said Troy Reeb, Senior Vice President, Global News, Corus Radio and Station Operations. "We're grateful to Shaw for providing this critical lifeline to protect and support local news. This additional funding will ensure viewers in BC's Lower Mainland, the Calgary Region and the Edmonton Capital Region continue to receive top-notch local news coverage."

Shaw is redirecting funding to Global News to support the evolving news consumption habits of viewers in these major metropolitan areas. As a result, Shaw announced it will be closing Shaw TV stations in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, effective Tuesday, August 15, 2017. The changes, which affect approximately 70 positions, will reduce duplication of coverage while better enabling Global News to report on grassroots community-focused stories.

Changes made by the CRTC last year recognized that many Canadians have access and choice to more news sources in major urban centres. To keep pace with these changing realities, the CRTC has given television providers like Shaw the flexibility to transfer funds to over-the-air television stations to support production of local news.

"Shaw has a long-standing reputation in recognizing the importance of local news and we hope that today's move signals our continued dedication to preserving community coverage," said Katherine Emberly, Senior Vice President, Shaw Communications. "We are grateful that our Shaw TV teams have for years been telling the stories that make our communities special. Today's announcement recognizes the evolving habits of viewers and the strength and reach of Global News in these markets, providing local news and stories where it is accessible to the most people."

Global News will use the new funds to support its commitment to the community with programming initiatives to be implemented in the coming year.

These include:

Establishing Municipal Affairs Specialists and City Hall Bureaus that will cover municipal elections, expand civic election coverage on Globalnews.ca and offer continued coverage of pertinent community news, Assigning community reporters to support and work directly with local groups and stakeholders on community events and initiatives, Expanding Global News Live, a growing online platform, to provide greater focus on grassroots digital content, Covering and supporting university, college and community sports in Western Canada, Taking newscasts out of the studio and into the community to better showcase stories and news of local neighbourhoods and suburban communities.

Shaw TV will continue to develop and air local content in Victoria, Nanaimo, Kelowna, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and in over 180 small and medium-sized markets across Western Canada. These stations will also continue to support the development of access content through volunteer programs in all remaining community stations, and will continue to develop new and relevant online platforms to better deliver the content it produces.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B), a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is an enhanced connectivity provider. Our Consumer division serves consumers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Our Wireless division provides wireless voice and data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure. The Business Network Services division provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, telephony, video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services division, through ViaWest, provides hybrid IT solutions including colocation, cloud computing and security and compliance for North American enterprises.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (TSX:SJR.B)(TSX:SJR.PR.A)(TSX:SJR.PR.B)(NYSE:SJR)(TSX VENTURE:SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.