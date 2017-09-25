Corvil Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Corvil and Splunk Combine Forces to Help Customers Find Security Threats Faster

DUBLIN, IRELAND and WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - .conf2017 -- Corvil, a leading provider of streaming network security intelligence for the security operations ecosystem, today announced that Corvil has joined the Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative. Powered by a growing list of leading cybersecurity technology vendors, Adaptive Response is a best-of-breed security initiative that leverages end-to-end context and automated, continuous response to help organizations better analyze, assess, and respond to advanced attacks within their Security Operations Center (SOC). The announcement was made at .conf2017: the 8th Annual Splunk Conference.

The Adaptive Response Initiative provides a flexible framework for all security architectures, enabling customers to interact with data, extract and share new insights, gather more context, and invoke actions across key security and IT domains. Ultimately, this allows customers to detect threats faster, make analytics-driven decisions, and improve operational efficiencies within their Security Operations Center (SOC).

"With the majority of cyberattacks carried out by inadvertent or malicious insiders, it is critical that organizations continuously monitor and analyze the behaviors of application communications and users to take rapid action where required. Corvil's participation in Adaptive Response enables customers to achieve new levels of communications insight and user context with which to streamline investigations, reduce false positives, increase analyst efficiency and execute precision response actions," said David Murray, Chief Business Development Officer, Corvil. "By combining Splunk's centrally positioned Enterprise Security platform along with Corvil's unique network user activity tracking and live intelligence from machine learning applied to real-time layer 2 to layer 7 decoding of packet data, we are able to help security professionals around the world gather more context to detect threats quicker and enable a more automated and continuous response against advanced attackers."

While many organizations employ a layered, multi-vendor approach to security, most individual solutions are not designed to work together outside of the box. Splunk® Enterprise Security, working in conjunction with technologies like Corvil Network Security Analytics helps improve detection, investigation and remediation times by centrally automating retrieval, sharing and response. As a result, customers have the power to detect and eliminate growing cyber threats like ransomware and attacks on the Internet of Things (IoT) faster than ever.

"Increasingly sophisticated threats cannot be eliminated with any single technology -- there is no silver bullet for security," said Haiyan Song, senior vice president and general manager of Security Markets, Splunk. "We created the Adaptive Response Initiative to enable organizations to efficiently and flexibly combat advanced attacks with their existing security architectures. Members like Corvil are key to the success of Adaptive Response. We look forward to working with them as the world embraces an analytics-driven approach to security."

Since its launch in 2016, the Adaptive Response Initiative has brought together over 34 industry leading security companies covering a wide range of security technologies, including next generation firewall, endpoint security, threat intelligence, identity management, incident response and more. To learn more about Corvil and Adaptive Response at .conf2017, visit Corvil in the Splunk Pavilion, Booth M16.

About Corvil

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving Security, Operational, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users. The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.