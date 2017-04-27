Corvil Named "Best Financial Transaction Security Platform" in 2017 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Corvil has been awarded for its commitment to innovation by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, which recognized Corvil's Security Analytics with the highly competitive "Best Financial Transaction Security Platform" award.

Few industries have more rigorous demands for cyber protection and intelligence than financial services. Corvil Security Analytics provides faster, more comprehensive, and efficient threat identification and forensics to protect against loss from cyber attacks and to save time for security teams. Achieving this FinTech Breakthrough Award is further testimony to Corvil's strong cyber security performance in one of the most complex, sensitive, and frequently targeted cyber landscapes.

"The financial services industry continues to be transformed by digital technology. These awards celebrate the most outstanding FinTech companies who are at the forefront of this disruption," said James Johnson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough. "In selecting Corvil as the 'Best Financial Transaction Security Platform,' we recognize their leadership capabilities as well as their commitment to applying continuous technological innovation to support their clients as they navigate complex cyber risks and evolving regulations."

This year's awards saw more than 3,000 submissions from leading global FinTech companies. Corvil's win for "Best Financial Transaction Security Platform" in such tight competition illustrates its clout as a top player within the security space.

"Cybersecurity for the world's financial markets is a top priority for all concerned. With the increasing use of smart, hyper-connected machines executing financial transactions autonomously on our behalf, it becomes an even greater challenge and necessity to get ahead of the modern cyber-criminal determined to cause damage or erode trust in our financial systems," said Corvil CEO Donal Byrne. "Corvil is trusted by the financial markets industry to watch over electronic executed transactions with a daily value in excess of $1 trillion. Our team is committed to our mission of safeguarding our customers' business in this new machine world and we are grateful for the recognition of our work with this award."

In the past 12 months Corvil has sustained its strong growth trajectory, increasing its revenues by 36 per cent and expanding its customer base by 25 per cent including in emerging markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia. The firm has also continued to evolve and enhance its solutions, most recently launching new software-defined sensor technology to extend its real-time visibility and forensics in the cloud.

About Corvil

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving Security, Operational, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users.

The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.

