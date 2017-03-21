Cosemi Debuts 8K-Ready, DisplayPort 1.4 Active Optical Cables

Enables Next-Generation 8K High-Resolution Requirements for Augmented/Virtual Reality Applications

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Booth #3346 -- This week at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, will introduce a new active optical cable (AOC) designed for use with DisplayPort™ 1.4 connections. DisplayPort 1.4 is the only standard that offers support for 8K ultra high-definition (UHD) resolutions, and Cosemi's new OptoDP cable enables 8K content to be seen precisely as it was intended to be, providing full signal integrity up to 100 meters of 8K60 444 resolution. OFC attendees can see a demonstration of the new OptoDP cable by visiting Cosemi's booth #3346 on the exhibition floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Today's data-intensive lifestyles demand connectivity solutions that require high-speed photonic connections, and nowhere is that more evident than in big screen displays in the home theater and augmented and virtual reality gaming scenarios. Cosemi's family of AOCs address this growing need for bandwidth with plug-and-play links to existing electrical connectors that scale greater distances than ever possible over copper links. Cosemi's mission is to bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to everyone.

OptoDP AOC Key Features:

High-Speed Fiber Optics

HBR3 - 32.4 Gbps

8K60 444 resolution

No external power needed

Up to 100 meters in length

EMI/RFI resistant

At OFC, Cosemi will partner with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and TechnoAP for an 8K60 frames per second demonstration featuring Cosemi's DisplayPort and HDMI AOCs. These cables support the latest HDMI (2.0) and DisplayPort (1.4) standards. Cosemi's cable showcase at OFC demonstrates the future-proofed path forward to high refresh rate 8K and 10K applications.

Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, Cosemi's CEO, noted that, "The future-proof nature of the DisplayPort digital display interface makes it the choice for today's connections, as well as for those that are just a figment of our imaginations right now. Cosemi is playing an integral role in DisplayPort's momentum by supplying the cables that deliver all of the power, performance and distance it needs. Partnering with NICT and TechnoAP in Japan on this demonstration marks the first step toward enabling best-in-class connectivity for next-generation applications that seek 8K/10K transmission standards."

Dr. Naoya Wada, director general for Network System Research Institute of NICT, noted that, "NICT has a rich history of proposing, developing and enabling 8K resolution standards. The commercialization of a full solution requires the right interconnect solution, and we're pleased to work alongside Cosemi and contribute our 8K60 content to their exciting OFC 2017 demonstration."

Cosemi is ramping production of its OptoDP AOCs and will soon announce new cables that ensure compatibility and extend connectivity for DisplayPort 1.4 over the USB-C form factor. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

DisplayPort is a trademark of VESA

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today's unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.