Cosemi Introduces OptoUSB Active Optical Cables

Targeted to Personal Computing and Consumer Electronics; New Cables Transfer 10 Gbps Data Bi-Directionally over Distances up to 15 Meters

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of the OptoUSB Active Optical Cable (AOC) product family. Supporting the popular USB standard, the first cable in the family is a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A cable and is the first of many USB AOCs from Cosemi. With data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps over lengths of up to 15 meters, the new AOC provides a single connection for consumer electronics and personal computing and makes the vision for USB convergence a reality.

It's no secret that USB is the undisputed connector of choice for personal computing and consumer electronics. Type A is the most popular USB connector and is found on almost any personal computing device, as well as consumer electronics devices like video game consoles, smart TVs, DVRs, and DVD and Blu-ray players. With the explosion of 4K-enabled devices, speed and distance also become a necessity. While there are many copper-based USB Type-A cables on the market, none can transmit data at the speed required by the USB 3.1 Gen 2 specification beyond a few meters. Additionally, many 4K and enterprise applications require data transmission over longer distances, beyond the typical one-to-three meters. Cosemi's OptoUSB Type-A AOCs, built on its patented hybrid AOC platform, combine the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics to support distances up to 15 meters.

"As a leading provider of AOCs, we take great pride in developing solutions that meet the needs of the market," said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, Cosemi CEO. "USB Type A remains the most ubiquitous USB connector in the industry, but the reality is that many of the existing solutions cannot handle the high data transfer rates needed to satisfy the USB 3.1 Gen 2 specification. Our newest AOC not only provides connectivity for those devices with Type-A ports, it does so with the speed and distance capabilities not possible with copper cables."

Key Features of Cosemi's OptoUSB Type-A AOC:

High-speed fiber optics

Allows for connections to Type B, C or other proprietary connectors through male-female design

Data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps bi-directionally, up to 15 meters

Powered from Bus

EMI/RFI resistant





While Type-A connections continue to lead the way in USB connectivity, USB-C is growing in its rate of adoption. As the standard for USB-C solidifies, it will be vital for companies to provide cables to support it. Added Dr. Nguyen, "USB-C is considered the future of USB connectivity. We are taking the unparalleled optical connectivity technology behind our USB Type-A AOCs and adapting it to support other USB connection types for a full product family of OptoUSB AOCs that includes Type A, Type B, USB Mini and USB-C."

Cosemi's USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A AOC is now available. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today's unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.