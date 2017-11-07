Cosemi's Active Optical Cables Now CPR-Certified, Available with Euroclass Rating

Certification Makes Cables Available for Installation in EU Countries

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced that its Active Optical Cable (AOC) product family meets the classification criteria in the European Union's new Construction Products Regulation (CPR). In accordance with CPR standards, Cosemi's AOCs are now available with Euroclass ratings.

The CPR, which went into effect in July, introduces new fire safety classifications for construction products -- including cabling -- and requires all cables marketed throughout the European Economic Area to meet these robust new standards. Cosemi's AOC product lineup -- including cables for DisplayPort, HDMI, QSFP, and USB connections -- has met these standards and can now be sold throughout the European Union.

Cosemi is committed to industry standard third-party tests and compliance with Euroclass E and C requirements. Cosemi customers can be assured that its AOCs meet a wide range of applications and EU member state requirements.

"Our best-in-class AOCs have always been designed with the highest levels of safety in mind, and we are proud to have met the CPR's stringent new requirements," said Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, Cosemi CEO. "Our mission is to bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to everyone -- and the fact that our AOCs are now available in Europe is an important milestone on the road to achieving our goal."

Cosemi's lineup of AOCs has been purpose-built to satisfy the growing need for greater levels of bandwidth at faster speeds being driven by multimedia and video, the internet of things, cloud services, and big data. Cosemi's AOCs utilize modern fiber optics to enable unprecedented performance and distance in a way that is far superior to copper. Cosemi's AOCs are simply 'plug and play,' easy to care for and very safe.

To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today's unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.