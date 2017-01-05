CosmoLex Announces the Release of Comprehensive Reference Book on Legal Accounting

CosmoLex releases an E-Book Law Firm Accounting Demystified and announces that online version is available for free at www.LegalAccountingGuide.com

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - CosmoLex, a leading cloud-based, law practice management software provider, has announced the release of a first of its kind book on legal accounting.

Law Firm Accounting Demystified will be made available in multiple formats and is being released at the perfect time for firms looking to close the books on 2016 and ensure that their accounting is clean, correct, and compliant heading into the new year. Professionals in the legal accounting industry will be able to access the book and all of its contents for free at www.LegalAccountingGuide.com.

Law Firm Accounting Demystified was authored by CosmoLex CEO, Dr. Rick Kabra and President of PWR Resources, Pamela Rozsa. The book is a collection of the two's treasure trove of knowledge they have obtained over a combined 20 plus years of working with attorneys, law firms, and accountants focused on legal accounting.

"It's hard to find a legal accounting resource or even a professional that can cover all of the unique requirements and regulations that law firms face," said Dr. Rick Kabra, CEO of CosmoLex. "Pamela and I realized this and decided to compile our collective experience and knowledge in the field to create this resource."

"I have been deeply involved with attorneys' and firms' accounting for some time," said Kabra. "We created this book with the intention of helping many of the legal professionals we have been lucky enough to serve and work with over the years. For that reason, www.LegalAccountingGuide.com was the ideal place to make this book available, as attorneys can access the book as well as communicate with other professionals on the portal."

Attorneys and legal accounting professionals will be able to access a full online version of Law Firm Accounting Demystified at LegalAccountingGuide.com, a portal uniquely designed to address the accounting needs of law firms. Additionally, a downloadable version of the book is available for purchase.

The book is geared towards both legal professionals and accounting professionals tasked with managing a law firm's finances and will serve as a valuable legal accounting resource going forward. Interested legal professionals can now access the book at www.LegalAccountingGuide.com.

About CosmoLex

CosmoLex®, the leader in legal practice management software that includes all the tools needed to efficiently manage a law firm under one login. With clients in 48 states, CosmoLex allows firms to handle legal billing, law firm accounting, attorney trust accounting, and legal practice management in one seamless service delivered via the cloud. CosmoLex saves firms time and money while keeping compliance top of mind. Read more about CosmoLex at www.cosmolex.com. For ongoing news, please go to www.cosmolex.com/about/news-events/.